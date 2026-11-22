A US court has asked Delhi courts to serve summonses on NSA Ajit Doval and former RAW chief Samant Goel.
The summonses relate to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s 2024 lawsuit alleging a plot to kill him in the US.
The court turned to Delhi courts after an earlier attempt through India’s designated central authority was rejected.
The legal dispute over the alleged plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has taken another turn in the India-US relationship, with a New York federal court seeking the assistance of Delhi courts to serve summonses on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former RAW chief Samant Goel.
The lawsuit was filed in 2024 by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist and leader of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who accused Indian officials of conspiring to assassinate him on US soil. The case has added another layer of strain to India-US relations, with New Delhi rejecting the allegations as baseless and fabricated.
Why Did The Court Approach Delhi Courts?
In an order dated November 13, US District Judge Katherine Polk Failla directed the court clerk to send the summonses and related documents to the Patiala House District Court for Ajit Doval, and the Dwarka and Tis Hazari district courts for Goel.
“The court respectfully requests the assistance of receiving Indian courts in effecting service of process upon the defendants in this civil action pending before this court,” the order said.
The court said an earlier attempt to serve the documents through India’s designated central authority under the Hague Convention had been rejected. It then authorised an alternative route, relying on Article 19 of the convention and provisions of India’s Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).
The court cited Section 29(c), which allows summonses from notified foreign civil courts to be sent to Indian courts and served as domestic summonses.
The order directs the Delhi courts to accept the documents and arrange service according to the procedures that apply to summonses issued by Indian courts.
It also asks them to send the US court a record of their efforts. The order itself is a request for assistance; it does not confirm that the summonses have been served on Doval or Goel.
What Is The Case?
Pannun and legal counsel for the banned organisation SFJ filed the civil suit in 2024 seeking damages over an alleged plot to kill him in New York. He named the Government of India, Doval, Goel, former RAW officer Vikram Yadav, Nikhil Gupta and others as defendants.
Pannun alleges that Indian officials were involved in a conspiracy to assassinate him because of his advocacy for Khalistan. These are claims made in a civil lawsuit and have not been established by the court. India has rejected them.
Indian Dismisses The 'Baseless Lawsuits'
India has dismissed the lawsuit. On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We dismiss such baseless lawsuits, we reject them. So that is our thinking on that.”
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also we reject the frivolous lawsuits.” He added that requests to serve judicial documents in India could be routed only through the country’s designated central authority, the Ministry of Law and Justice.