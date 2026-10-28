2026 Gotham Award Noms: The Invite, Tender Loving Care And All Of A Sudden Top Slate

Gotham Awards 2026 have announced their nominations.
Winners will be announced on Nov 30.
Neon, Mubi and A24 dominate the nominations.
Global titles dominated the 36th Gotham Awards nominations. Juried by critic panels, Neon's Cannes entrant Clarissa led the pack with four nods, including Best Feature, Outstanding Lead Performance (Sophie Okonedo), Breakthrough Performer (India Amarteifio), and Adapted Screenplay (Chuko Esiri). French entry La Gradiva also secured four mentions across International Feature, Breakthrough Performance, Breakthrough Director, and Original Screenplay. Although Mike Leigh's Tender Loving Care and Ryusuke Hamaguchi's All of a Sudden snared four nominations each (spanning directing, writing, supporting performance, and international film slots), neither met the criteria for Best Feature.
Indie powerhouses A24 and Neon stormed the field, pulling in 15 and 14 nods, while newcomers 1-2 Special and Mubi tied with eight apiece. Overall, 42 movies and 25 actors earned mentions across 11 categories—including the reinstated Audience Award, returning after a six-year break. Netflix picked up traction with Possible Love earning three nods, though several of its titles (La Bola Negra, Possible Love, INK and Gentle Monster) failed to meet Best Feature eligibility rules, while The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth skipped entry altogether.
Selection committees of programmers, critics, and curators picked the slate, leaving final winners to be decided by industry peer juries.
“It’s a pleasure to announce this year’s nominees. It has been a remarkable year for film, with audiences turning out in theaters for bold, distinctive work from first-time filmmakers and established artists alike,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “This year’s nominations, alongside our Tributes and the return of the Audience Award, reflect that abundance and celebrate the creative community that has been at the heart of The Gothams for more than three decades.”
Seven films snagged three nominations each, including Jane Schoenbrun’s Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, and Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur.
A24 has packed a slew with Olivia Wilde’s dark comedy The Invite, which tied for the most mentions of the night. The film secured four nods, competing for Best Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Performance (Penélope Cruz), and the Audience Award. The winners will be announced during the annual ceremony, held this year on Nov. 30 in New York City.
Full List Of Nominations:
Best Feature
Clarissa
Club Kid
The Debut
Dreams in Nightmares
The Invite
Josephine
Mouse
Paper Tiger
Primetime
Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma
Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother
Best Director
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden
Sandra Wollner, Everytime
Andrey Zvyagintsev, Minotaur
Jane Schoenbrun, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma
Mike Leigh, Tender Loving Care
Best Original Screenplay
Sandra Wollner, Everytime
Marine Atlan and Anne Brouillet, La Gradiva
Lee Chang-dong and Oh Jung-mi, Possible Love
Mike Leigh, Tender Loving Care
Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine
Best Adapted Screenplay
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden
Chuko Esiri, Clarissa
Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, The Invite
Simon Lyashenko and Andrey Zvyagintsev, Minotaur
Ajon Singh, Primetime
Best International Feature
All of a Sudden
Ben’Imana
Blue Heron
Everytime
Fatherland
Filipiñana
La Gradiva
Minotaur
Possible Love
Tender Loving Care
Best Documentary Feature
Closure
A Fox Under a Pink Moon
NAZA
Once Upon a Time in Harlem
You Can See Everything
Breakthrough Director
Sophy Romvari, Blue Heron
Jordan Firstman, Club Kid
Aleshea Harris, Is God Is
Marine Atlan, La Gradiva
Joel Alfonso Vargas, Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo)
John Early, Maddie’s Secret
Outstanding Lead Performance
Mahershala Ali, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother
Gillian Anderson, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma
Jeon Do-yeon, Possible Love
John Early, Maddie’s Secret
John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine
Ian McKellen, The Christophers
Julianne Moore, The Debut
Sophie Okonedo, Clarissa
Andrew Scott, Elsinore
John Turturro, The Only Living Pickpocket in New York
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Tom Courtenay, Queen at Sea
Esmé Creed-Miles, Sense and Sensibility
Penélope Cruz, The Invite
Adam Driver, Paper Tiger
Andrew Garfield, Artificial
Skyler Gisondo, Primetime
Sandra Hüller, Fatherland
Kate O’Flynn, Tender Loving Care
Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden
Channing Tatum, Josephine
Breakthrough Performer
Adia, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother
India Amarteifio, Clarissa
Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra
Colas Quignard, La Gradiva
Mason Reeves, Josephine
Gotham Audience Award
Backrooms
La Bola Negra
The Drama
The Invite
Michael
Obsession
Project Hail Mary
You Can See Everything