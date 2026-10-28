2026 Gotham Award Noms: The Invite, Tender Loving Care And All Of A Sudden Top Slate

“It’s a pleasure to announce this year’s nominees. It has been a remarkable year for film, with audiences turning out in theaters for bold, distinctive work from first-time filmmakers and established artists alike,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “This year’s nominations, alongside our Tributes and the return of the Audience Award, reflect that abundance and celebrate the creative community that has been at the heart of The Gothams for more than three decades.”