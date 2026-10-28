2026 Gotham Award Noms: The Invite, Tender Loving Care And All Of A Sudden Top Slate

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Alongwith A24, Mubi and Neon, Olivia Wilde, Mike Leigh and Ryusuke Hamaguchi's new films lead the raft of nominations for the 36th Gotham Awards

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Gotham 2026 Nominations
Gotham 2026 Nominations Photo: Illustration
Summary of this article

  • Gotham Awards 2026 have announced their nominations.

  • Winners will be announced on Nov 30.

  • Neon, Mubi and A24 dominate the nominations.

Global titles dominated the 36th Gotham Awards nominations. Juried by critic panels, Neon's Cannes entrant Clarissa led the pack with four nods, including Best Feature, Outstanding Lead Performance (Sophie Okonedo), Breakthrough Performer (India Amarteifio), and Adapted Screenplay (Chuko Esiri). French entry La Gradiva also secured four mentions across International Feature, Breakthrough Performance, Breakthrough Director, and Original Screenplay. Although Mike Leigh's Tender Loving Care and Ryusuke Hamaguchi's All of a Sudden snared four nominations each (spanning directing, writing, supporting performance, and international film slots), neither met the criteria for Best Feature.

Indie powerhouses A24 and Neon stormed the field, pulling in 15 and 14 nods, while newcomers 1-2 Special and Mubi tied with eight apiece. Overall, 42 movies and 25 actors earned mentions across 11 categories—including the reinstated Audience Award, returning after a six-year break. Netflix picked up traction with Possible Love earning three nods, though several of its titles (La Bola Negra, Possible Love, INK and Gentle Monster) failed to meet Best Feature eligibility rules, while The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth skipped entry altogether.

Selection committees of programmers, critics, and curators picked the slate, leaving final winners to be decided by industry peer juries.

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“It’s a pleasure to announce this year’s nominees. It has been a remarkable year for film, with audiences turning out in theaters for bold, distinctive work from first-time filmmakers and established artists alike,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “This year’s nominations, alongside our Tributes and the return of the Audience Award, reflect that abundance and celebrate the creative community that has been at the heart of The Gothams for more than three decades.”

Seven films snagged three nominations each, including Jane Schoenbrun’s Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, and Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur.

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A24 has packed a slew with Olivia Wilde’s dark comedy The Invite, which tied for the most mentions of the night. The film secured four nods, competing for Best Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Performance (Penélope Cruz), and the Audience Award. The winners will be announced during the annual ceremony, held this year on Nov. 30 in New York City.

Full List Of Nominations:

Best Feature

Clarissa

Club Kid

The Debut

Dreams in Nightmares

The Invite

Josephine

Mouse

Paper Tiger

Primetime

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother

Best Director

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden

Sandra Wollner, Everytime

Andrey Zvyagintsev, Minotaur

Jane Schoenbrun, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

Mike Leigh, Tender Loving Care

Best Original Screenplay

Sandra Wollner, Everytime

Marine Atlan and Anne Brouillet, La Gradiva

Lee Chang-dong and Oh Jung-mi, Possible Love

Mike Leigh, Tender Loving Care

Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden

Chuko Esiri, Clarissa

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, The Invite

Simon Lyashenko and Andrey Zvyagintsev, Minotaur

Ajon Singh, Primetime

Best International Feature

All of a Sudden

Ben’Imana

Blue Heron

Everytime

Fatherland

Filipiñana

La Gradiva

Minotaur

Possible Love

Tender Loving Care

Best Documentary Feature

Closure

A Fox Under a Pink Moon

NAZA

Once Upon a Time in Harlem

You Can See Everything

Breakthrough Director

Sophy Romvari, Blue Heron

Jordan Firstman, Club Kid

Aleshea Harris, Is God Is

Marine Atlan, La Gradiva

Joel Alfonso Vargas, Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo)

John Early, Maddie’s Secret

Outstanding Lead Performance

Mahershala Ali, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother

Gillian Anderson, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

Jeon Do-yeon, Possible Love

John Early, Maddie’s Secret

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Ian McKellen, The Christophers

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Sophie Okonedo, Clarissa

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

John Turturro, The Only Living Pickpocket in New York

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Tom Courtenay, Queen at Sea

Esmé Creed-Miles, Sense and Sensibility

Penélope Cruz, The Invite

Adam Driver, Paper Tiger

Andrew Garfield, Artificial

Skyler Gisondo, Primetime

Sandra Hüller, Fatherland

Kate O’Flynn, Tender Loving Care

Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden

Channing Tatum, Josephine

Breakthrough Performer

Adia, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother

India Amarteifio, Clarissa

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Colas Quignard, La Gradiva

Mason Reeves, Josephine

Gotham Audience Award

Backrooms

La Bola Negra

The Drama

The Invite

Michael

Obsession

Project Hail Mary

You Can See Everything

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