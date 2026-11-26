Parliament is set to reconvene for a short sitting from November 30, as speculation grows that the government may bring back bills linked to delimitation and women’s reservation. The government has described the proposed sitting as a chance to transact “essential Government Business” and has not announced which bills it will take up.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the Houses on separate dates. The Lok Sabha is to meet on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2; both may adjourn on December 3, depending on the business before them.
“The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business. Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026,” Rijiju said in a post on X.
Ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, Union Cabinet will meet on Friday and is likely to discuss delimitation-linked women’s quota bill
Delimitation And Women’s Quota Fuel Speculation
The announcement has renewed speculation that the government may seek another attempt to pass legislation linking delimitation with the implementation of 33% reservation for women from 2029.
The proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, and a Delimitation Bill were among the measures discussed during an earlier special sitting.
The bills failed to secure the required support in the Lok Sabha in April. A constitutional amendment requires a special majority: a majority of the House’s total membership and at least two-thirds of members present and voting. The NDA’s numbers mean it would need support beyond its own ranks to pass such a measure.
Opposition Seeks Clarity
The Monsoon Session ended on August 13, but Parliament had not been prorogued before the government requested the Houses reconvene. That gap and the absence of an announced winter-session schedule had prompted opposition parties to question the government’s plans.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of trying to secure the numbers needed to pass the delimitation bills. Invoking Kautilya’s Arthashastra, he wrote: “In his desperate search for a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the diabolical delimitation bills passed, the self-styled Chanakya has been resorting to the last three and has failed. Why not he give the first a chance?”
Jairam Ramesh said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times—on April 11, July 16, August 27 and October 16—seeking discussions, but had received no acknowledgement. The Congress parliamentary strategy group is scheduled to meet on Friday to decide its approach to the sitting.
Opposition parties are also expected to raise the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.