Kautilya’s Arthashastra speaks of साम, दाम, दण्ड, भेद. In his desperate search for a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the diabolical delimitation bills passed, the self-styled Chanakya has been resorting to the last three and has failed. Why not he give the first a chance? The Congress President Mallikarjun Khargeji has written suggesting this precise route to the PM four times in the past seven months—April 11, July 16, Aug 27 and Oct 16–but there has not even been a routine acknowledgement to these letters.