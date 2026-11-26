An alleged associate of gangster Naseem Durrani—identified as Aman Gurjar (also reported as Amaan Gazi)—was injured in an exchange of fire with Delhi Police in the Yamuna Khadar area near New Usmanpur early on Thursday, November 26, 2026.
When a northeast district Special Staff team signalled the suspect to stop, he allegedly opened fire, prompting police retaliation; a total of nine rounds were fired, leaving him with a bullet injury in his leg before he was shifted to a hospital.
Wanted in connection with the November 16 gang-related murder of a 26-year-old man near Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's camp office, the accused is being probed for alleged links to D-Company and Durrani's network—days after Durrani himself was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.
A man allegedly linked to gangster Naseem Durrani was injured in an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in the Yamuna Khadar area near New Usmanpur early Thursday, police said.
The accused, identified as Aman Gurjar, sustained a bullet injury in his left leg during the encounter and was taken to a hospital, they said.
According to preliminary information, a team of the northeast district Special Staff was conducting an operation in the Yamuna Khadar area when it signalled Gurjar to stop. However, he allegedly opened fire at the police team, following which the personnel retaliated, injuring him in the leg, they said.
Police are also probing his alleged links with the D-Company and the criminal network associated with Durrani. However, his alleged underworld connections have not been officially confirmed.
According to police, the operation was conducted near a cremation ground on the stretch between Nanak Sar and Third Pushta following a tip-off about the movement of a wanted accused in a murder case.
The accused allegedly fired four rounds at the police team despite repeated warnings to surrender. One of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of Constable Mukesh, police said.
The police personnel fired six rounds, including a warning shot, in self-defence. One bullet hit the accused in his left leg, following which he was overpowered and disarmed, a senior police officer said.
A semi-automatic pistol, nine live cartridges, two magazines and a motorcycle were recovered from him. The motorcycle was subsequently found to have been stolen from the Jyoti Nagar police station area.
Police said the accused was wanted in connection with the daylight murder of Sameer alias Bhura, who was shot dead in Sonia Vihar near the Delhi's Law Minister's camp office on November 16.
Sameer was travelling on a scooter with his friend when two motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted them and opened fire. The murder was allegedly linked to an ongoing rivalry between the gangs of Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi.
Investigators suspect that the accused played an active role in the conspiracy and rode the motorcycle used by the assailants to execute the murder.
The accused was previously involved in an armed robbery case registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station, police said.
Further investigation is underway.