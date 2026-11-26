At least 31 people were killed after a fuel truck overturned and caught fire on Cairo’s Ring Road near Al-Waraq in Giza
Egypt’s health ministry said 39 ambulances were deployed and 15 people were admitted to hospital, including four in critical condition
Authorities said 21 others were injured after the vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned on the busy highway
At least 31 people were killed after a fuel truck reportedly overturned on Cairo's Ring Road and burst into flames, setting off a major fire on the packed highway, according to AFP and official statements. The health ministry put the death toll at 31 and stated that the crash happened near Cairo's Al-Waraq neighbourhood, in the Al-Warraq district of Giza.
The health ministry said 39 ambulances reached the scene and 15 injured people were taken to hospital. AFP reported that four of them were in critical condition. Authorities later said 21 more people were hurt when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on the main ring road on Wednesday.
The fire broke out above a tunnel in the Al-Warraq district of Giza and spread to nearby vehicles, according to the public prosecution and state media. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
Fire On Ring Road
State media said the blaze began when a fuel-laden truck flipped on Cairo's Ring Road, a busy route that connects several parts of the city. It then caught fire and spread to vehicles nearby. Videos showed thick dark smoke climbing into the sky as traffic stopped.
AFP footage showed a fireball shooting up over Cairo's Al-Waraq neighbourhood, with thick black smoke billowing into the air as motorists tried to get through the area. Pictures from the site also showed burnt-out cars, minibuses and motorcycles, while firefighting vehicles and debris lay across the road.
According to the public prosecution, preliminary estimates indicated that 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were charred in the blaze. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar's spokesperson told state-linked al-Qahera News, as reported by AFP, that "Ring Road has been reopened, and the remnants of the accident have been cleared".
Probe And Response
Egypt’s public prosecutor opened an inquiry into the crash. The prosecution also ordered DNA samples from unidentified victims, while tests continued to confirm the identities of those killed in the fire.
Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar travelled to the site and nearby hospitals to assess the damage and meet the injured. The health ministry stated that it had raised its emergency alert level after the crash and fire.
A spokesperson for the Egyptian Cabinet told local media that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly had ordered a probe into how the crash happened. The government is waiting for a full clarification before deciding "future measures regarding the transport of petroleum products and ensuring safety and security during such transport operations".
Road Safety Context
Road accidents are relatively common in Egypt, with speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions among the contributing factors. State statistics agency CAPMAS stated that road deaths rose 10.8 per cent to 5,829 in 2025 from 5,260 in 2024.
Egypt has built more highways and bridges in recent years as part of a wider infrastructure drive meant to ease congestion and keep pace with population growth and urban expansion. Even so, road safety remains a concern.