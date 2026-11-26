The United States proposed fresh tariffs on Brazilian goods on Wednesday, including a 10% duty on finished aircraft.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Brazil had made no meaningful progress on what Washington sees as unreasonable acts, policies and practices.
The proposal could affect Embraer, with its shares falling about 5% after the announcement.
The United States proposed new tariffs on Brazilian goods on Wednesday, including a 10% duty on finished aircraft, saying Brasilia had failed to correct what Washington calls "unreasonable acts, policies and practices".
The move is part of a wider Trump administration tariff package covering goods from more than a dozen trading partners. It also appeared to catch Brazil off guard just a month after a presidential election in which US tariffs and influence featured in the campaign.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said his office wants to revise the July tariffs after Brazil made "no meaningful progress" on issues Washington views as harmful trade practices. "Today’s proposed modification would provide greater leverage to obtain the elimination of Brazil’s unreasonable acts, policies, and practices," Greer said.
Aircraft Tariff Impact
Aircraft are now in focus.
Under the proposed changes, Brazilian finished aircraft would face a 10% duty. Finished aircraft are currently exempt from US tariffs on Brazilian goods and are Brazil's fourth-largest export to the US.
The proposal could hit Embraer, one of Brazil's biggest manufacturers. Embraer shares fell about 5% after the announcement. The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Inside the company, the news appeared to come as a shock. Two people at Embraer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement was a surprise.
Sugar And Negotiations
Sugar is the other target. The US Trade Representative's office is also seeking a fresh tariff on out-of-quota raw and refined sugar entering the US on a nondiscriminatory basis. It said the step would stop Brazilian sugar from being routed through third countries into the United States.
Greer framed the move as negotiating pressure. "Imposing an additional, specific tariff on sugar imports from Brazil and an additional 10% tariff on finished aircraft exports from Brazil is intended to help bring Brazil to the table," Greer said. He added that Washington remained open to negotiations.
The dispute goes beyond tariffs alone. Washington accuses Brazil of unfair practices on issues ranging from illegal deforestation to Brazil's instant payment system, Pix, which the US government argues disadvantages credit card companies. Brasilia has rejected all the allegations.
Brazil's Foreign Ministry said the government would study the effects and fallout from the proposed tariffs. Brazil and the US formed a working group in September to advance talks on tariffs and a wider bilateral trade framework after a call between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Trump. Brazilian officials have said Washington never sent the proposal Brasilia was expecting.
Trade Dispute Background
Brazil was the first country hit by Donald Trump's latest tariff plan, which uses Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to target unfair trade practices. In February, the US Supreme Court voided his earlier global tariffs under an emergency law, including levies of as much as 50% on Brazilian goods.
The timing is politically charged. Lula secured another term in late October after beating right-wing rival Flavio Bolsonaro, who had argued for closer ties with the Trump administration. During the campaign, Lula called US tariffs on Brazilian goods election interference designed to help his opponent.
Brazil went to the World Trade Organization this week. On Tuesday, it sought a dispute panel to review the July Section 301 tariffs, but the US blocked the request that same day. A person in Lula's government, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement caught the government off guard because it had expected Brazil to be left out of a fresh round of US tariffs.
The July duties followed months of talks that produced no result between US and Brazilian officials. They kept and widened exemptions for Brazilian beef, coffee, aircraft and other goods. Brazil also faces an extra 12.5% tariff under a separate Section 301 probe into links to forced labour in the supply chains of dozens of countries.
The USTR will hold a hearing on the duties on January 14 before they can take effect.