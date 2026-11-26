The U.S. Army destroyed the nation’s entire 5-ton lead azide stockpile in a controlled blast at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown
Initial checks showed no toxic dust had spread to nearby homes and farms, and EPA air monitors detected no lead in the air around the plant
Officials said the material was degrading and could have exploded uncontrollably as colder weather approached
The U.S. Army on Wednesday destroyed the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide in a controlled blast in Iowa. Initial checks showed no toxic dust had spread to nearby homes and farms.
The stockpile totalled 5 tons, or 4,500 kilograms, and had been stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air monitors were detecting no lead in the air around the plant, the Associated Press reported. Even so, government agencies and independent researchers plan extensive environmental testing in the coming weeks on water sources, farms, homes and playgrounds.
The Army stated the material was degrading and could have exploded uncontrollably as the weather turned colder. Nearby communities had spent two weeks dealing with delays, safety warnings and questions over possible health risks.
Blast And Safety
Workers built earthen berms around two bunkers and doused them with foam and water before the blast. The bunkers held 5 tons, or 4,500 kilograms, of lead azide, and officials said the steps seemed to take much of the force.
The Army stated that detonating the stockpile right away was the safest option because it was degrading and might explode at any time as temperatures fell. Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who led the operation, said the risk was “reduced as close to zero as it’s absolutely humanly possible.”
An Associated Press reporter watched the detonation from under a mile away and upwind. Two sharp booms sounded around 9 a.m. local time, then white clouds rose high before fading fast.
The Army attributed the smoke to the foam sprayed on the bunkers to tamp down any dust. The two controlled blasts destroyed all 68 barrels and did not set off any secondary explosions, Shirley said.
Community Reaction
The Army scheduled the detonation for Wednesday because winds were blowing to the southwest and away from populated areas including Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people along the Mississippi River.
Over the past two weeks, the military announced the blast, then pushed it back, and that left residents and environmental groups worried about health risks and short on details about what might happen. Officials told people nearest the site and under the plume to leave, while everyone else was asked to stay inside.
Schools that were still open before the Thanksgiving break shut for the day, and many businesses also closed. Some residents taped up windows and doors as a precaution.
President Donald Trump posted on social media that the Army did a “great job.” Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle and the Republican governors of Iowa and Missouri also said the operation appeared to work and that the blast stayed contained.
Burlington resident Tim Brandt expected a jolt, but the blast barely registered for him and instead brought to mind the pop of noisemakers hitting the ground. “It was nothing,” he told the AP. “It seemed like government put fear in a lot of people over nothing.”
Testing And Concerns
Some experts said it is still too soon to say nearby communities are safe.
In the weeks ahead, government agencies and independent researchers will carry out broad testing for lead on water sources, farms, homes and playgrounds. Lead is a heavy metal that poses particular risks to children and pregnant women.