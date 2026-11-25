A 22-year-old man was shot dead and another critically injured after gunfire erupted during a wedding ceremony at a hotel near DVC Chowk in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday night, November 24, 2026.
Police identified the deceased as Arnab Singh (alias Bittu) from the bride's side in Hurhuru, while the critically injured victim, Ankit Kumar, was referred to a hospital in Ranchi for advanced treatment.
Sadar SDPO Rupak Kumar Singh confirmed the firing followed a violent dispute between the bride's and groom's sides; police have sent the body for post-mortem and are scanning venue CCTV footage to identify and arrest the assailants.
A man was allegedly shot dead and another was critically injured in a firing at a wedding ceremony in a hotel, following a clash between two sides in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at the hotel located at DVC Chowk within the Sadar police station limits on Tuesday night, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Arnab Singh (22), a resident of Hurhuru in Bada Bazar police station area, while the injured, Ankit Kumar, has been referred to a hospital in Ranchi, a police officer said.
"The incident took place after a dispute over some issues broke out between the groom's side and the bride's side. The argument soon turned violent and chaos spread across the venue. During this, one of them opened fire, resulting in the death of the man and injuring another. The deceased was from the bride's side," Sadar SDPO Rupak Kumar Singh told PTI.
The deceased's body has been sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Hazaribag for post-mortem examination, he said.
Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. The exact cause of the dispute is yet to be determined. Police are also analysing CCTV footage at the venue to identify and arrest the accused who opened fire, the SDPO said.