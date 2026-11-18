A CNG autorickshaw carrying school students caught fire in Jharkhand's South Park area.
All students escaped safely, with no injuries or casualties reported.
A Tata Steel fire brigade team rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.
Students had a miraculous escape when a CNG autorickshaw ferrying them to school here caught fire on Wednesday, an official said.
The incident took place in the South Park area under the jurisdiction of Bistupur police station.
Though no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, the vehicle was completely gutted.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.