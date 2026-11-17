Around 100 Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists from Presidency, Jadavpur, and Calcutta Universities stage a symbolic march and road blockade on Kolkata's College Street to protest alleged festive-season attacks on Left bookstalls and police restrictions, resulting in roughly 70 detentions

All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora being detained during a protest carried out by political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. The Delhi Police detained more than 500 protesters, including AAP leaders, as well as activists of some student outfits, during this protest. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia