Around 100 members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), took out a symbolic march in Kolkata on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, protesting alleged attacks on Left bookstalls across West Bengal during the recent festive season.
SFI Central Committee member Shuvajit Sarkar noted that students from Presidency University, Jadavpur University, and Calcutta University participated in the demonstration, while SFI state secretary Debanjan Dey accused police of systematically blocking their annual bookstall near Calcutta University despite prior approvals from Jorasanko Police Station and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
Tensions escalated on College Street when activists laid out books on the tram tracks and blocked traffic, prompting police to intervene, remove the blockade, and detain around 70 protesters—an action defended by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar as necessary to restore public order after protesters ignored police requests.
Around 100 members of SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), on Tuesday took out a march in the city to protest the alleged attack on left bookstalls during the recent festive season.
SFI Central Committee member Shuvajit Sarkar said student members of Presidency University, Jadavpur University and Calcutta University, among others, participated in a symbolic march to protest against attacks on left activists by right-wing forces.
"Our members, including girls, were peacefully selling books—both containing left ideology and other subjects—along College Street - when they were taken aboard prison vans forcefully by cops," he alleged.
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar told reporters, "The SFI members were obstructing the road, causing traffic disruption and entered into argument with the police personnel not listening to their pleas. To restore order, police had to take action."