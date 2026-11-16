Police Seize Khair Wood Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Jharkhand's Palamu,One Arrested

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Palamu police intercept a 14-wheeler truck at a toll plaza on National Highway 39 following a tip-off, seizing illegally felled khair logs valued at Rs 10 lakh bound for Haryana and arresting the 25-year-old driver from Rajasthan

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Palamu police
Palamu police intercept a 14-wheeler truck at a toll plaza on National Highway 39 following a tip-off, seizing illegally felled khair logs valued at Rs 10 lakh bound for Haryana and arresting the 25-year-old driver from Rajasthan
Summary of this article

  • Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district seized khair wood worth approximately Rs 10 lakh that was being smuggled to Haryana and arrested the truck driver.

  • The consignment—illegally felled from the Satbarwa forest and concealed under a tarpaulin on a 14-wheeler truck—was intercepted at a toll plaza on National Highway 39 following a tip-off.

  • Superintendent of Police Kapil Chaudhary identified the arrested driver as 25-year-old Shamim from Rajasthan's Alwar district, noting the timber is used to produce catechu (katha).

Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district have seized khair wood worth Rs 10 lakh, which was being smuggled to Haryana, a police officer said on Monday.

The wood was being transported to Haryana in a truck when a special police team seized the wood and arrested Shamim (25), a resident of Bhiwandi police station limit of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Kapil Chaudhary said.

The wood is used to prepare catechu, which is consumed with betel leaves, the SP told newsmen.

The tree was illegally felled in the Satbarwa forest, and the wood was being smuggled to Haryana, he said.

The tree was cut into logs, covered with a tarpaulin before being loaded onto a 14-wheeler truck for transportation, he said, adding that its estimated cost is around Rs 10 lakh.

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The seizure was made on the basis of a tip-off, the SP said, adding that the truck was impounded.

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