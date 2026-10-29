A 23-year-old youth from Jharkhand's Palamu district, Shashi Kumar Paswan, has been detained in an Abu Dhabi jail in the UAE since August 2026.
He was arrested after retrieving his seized passport from a fraudulent agent whom local police had apprehended.
His distressed family has appealed to the Jharkhand state government and local officials to intervene for his early release and safe return to India.
A 23-year-old man from Jharkhand's Palamu district has been in a UAE jail for four months now, with his father complaining to police here that his son was incarcerated for leaving his job without properly informing the company and paying a tout to return home.
The youth's father, Lalan Paswan of Dadra village, submitted an application at the Hussinabad police station on Monday, urging the Palamu district administration to bring his son Shashi Kumar Paswan back, Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary told PTI.
"My son went to Dubai in 2025 to work in a private company on contract. The family had fixed his sister's wedding for June 26, and Shashi wanted to attend it. He paid an agent to return home, but was trapped," the aggrieved father said.
A police official said, "Shashi is in jail for allegedly contacting the agent, giving him money to return home and leaving his job without properly informing the company. He was absent from work for seven consecutive days."
Lalan Paswan said his son has been lodged in a jail in Dubai's Al Rashidiya for the past four months.
"Shashi assured us that he will come out of the jail soon. Based on his assurance, the family waited for over four months before reporting the matter. I urge the administration and the Government of India to take necessary action and bring my son back," he said.
The Superintendent of Police of Palamu said the application has been forwarded to higher authorities.
Shashi's wife Sumitra said, "My husband was hired by a private company in Abu Dhabi on a contract basis. He has been trapped by the agent and has been in jail for the past four months. I urge the authorities to provide him legal help and bring him home."