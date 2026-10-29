IIT Bombay Forms Panels To Strengthen SC-ST Cell, Review Mental Health Support

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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IIT Bombay has formed two committees after a student’s alleged suicide triggered protests, with one panel to strengthen the SC-ST cell and another to review hostel conditions and mental health support.

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Demonstrators stage a candlelight protest to pay tribute to the suicide victims of IIT Bombay. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • IIT Bombay has formed a review committee to suggest changes to strengthen its SC-ST cell after campus protests

  • Students had demanded more powers and greater representation for the SC-ST cell to address complaints from marginalised communities

  • A second committee will examine hostel life, student well-being and possible changes to campus infrastructure and facilities

IIT Bombay has moved to bolster its Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC-ST) cell after a student died on campus last month. It has set up a review committee to propose changes for a more effective cell and another panel to improve hostel conditions and mental health support.

The move follows a student’s alleged suicide on September 18, which triggered protests on campus. Students then placed several demands before the institute’s director and administration and sought clear deadlines for action.

The institute’s response also comes as students press for better mental health support, improved hostel conditions and stronger handling of complaints from students from marginalised communities.

SC-ST Cell Review

Strengthening the SC-ST cell was one of the students’ main demands. They had asked for the cell to be given more powers to examine complaints from SC-ST students.

Students had also sought greater representation in the cell so their concerns could be heard and addressed more effectively. Those demands gained urgency after the campus protests that followed the student’s death last month.

A senior IIT Bombay official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the institute has set up a review committee to study the demands and recommend steps to strengthen the cell. “The aim is to ensure that the cell is not just present on paper but has the authority to act on complaints,” the official said. The panel will review the changes needed to improve its effectiveness.

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Parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide, Ravindra Wakode, right, and Sonali Wakode, centre, stage a protest - | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Hostel And Mental Health

A separate panel is examining hostel conditions and student well-being. It will meet students to hear their concerns and collect ideas for changes.

The panel will also assess whether changes in campus infrastructure and facilities can help create a safer and more supportive environment for students. Its brief includes examining steps that could help prevent incidents of suicide.

IIT Bombay has also opened 30 temporary counsellor posts to expand mental health support on campus. Four of the vacancies are for senior counsellors. The appointees will serve either full time or part time.

More than 600 applications have been received for the posts, the official said. The applications will now be reviewed and shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.

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