IIT-B suicide: Wakode Apologised For Cheating In Exam, Sought Second Chance, Says Cops

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Mumbai Police reveal that BTech student Sahil Wakode submitted a written letter acknowledging his mistake and asking for another chance before his tragic death

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Summary of this article

  • Apology Note: Deceased student Darshan Solanki/Wakode apologized to the administration for using unfair means during an exam.

  • Second Chance Request: He requested a second chance to continue his studies at IIT Bombay.

  • Police Findings: Police retrieved and verified handwritten notes as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

A 22-year-old IIT Bombay student who died by suicide hours after being caught cheating in an exam last month had submitted a written apology to the institute seeking a second chance, police said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the death, has recorded statements of more than 40 people, including IIT-B director Shireesh Kedare and professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who faces allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination from the deceased student’s parents, an official said.

Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The official said that after being caught allegedly cheating in the examination, Wakode, in a written statement to the institute, said he had not prepared well for the paper, acknowledged his mistake, and sought a second chance.

An FIR was registered by the Powai police against Professor Doolla following a complaint lodged by the student’s father.

According to the police, Professor Doolla, who has been named an accused in the abetment to suicide case, has denied allegations of harassment levelled against him by Wakode's parents in his statement to the police.

Related Content
Parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide, Ravindra Wakode, right, and Sonali Wakode, centre, stage a protest - | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
IIT Bombay. (Representative Image) - null
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale - null
Police personnel stand guard outside IIT Bombay after the recent death by suicide of a second year B Tech student Sahil Wakode, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. - | Photo: PTI

The deceased student's parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, started their hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on September 24 seeking justice for their deceased son, alleging caste discrimination at the premier institute.

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