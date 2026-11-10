Man Shot Dead Near Kali Puja Pandal In Jharkhand's Adityapur

A man was shot dead near a Kali Puja pandal in Adityapur, Jharkhand.
The incident triggered panic among local devotees and residents in the area.
Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the shooters.
A man was allegedly shot dead near a Kali Puja pandal in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Satbahini in the industrial town of Adityapur on Monday evening, they said.
The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, in his mid-20s, was rushed to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur by a police team, but doctors declared him dead, officials said.
According to preliminary findings, Kumar, the accused Vishal Singh and some others had consumed liquor near the pandal when an altercation broke out. Singh allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire, leaving Kumar critically injured.
The victim's brother claimed that the murder happened following a fight over a cigarette.
Singh was smoking, and Kumar asked for the cigarette repeatedly. This enraged Singh, and he opened fire, killing Kumar, the brother claimed.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anubhav Bhardwaj said the exact motive would be established after the accused was arrested.
Police have launched a search to apprehend Singh and his associates, who are on the run, he said.