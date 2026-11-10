Hawara's Jail Transfer Plea Revives Punjab's Long-Running Bandi Singhs Demand

The Bargari Morcha also pressed for prisoner release as one of its three demands. Since then, some inmates have won release, remission or parole. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has drawn up a list of 21 Sikh prisoners in different jails, while the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha is centring its campaign on nine prisoners who have spent 15 to 31 years in custody.