The presence of 1,799 unauthorised colonies and the failure to tackle their waste-wastewater issues is a major problem as well. These colonies are dependent on private operators for sanitation services (septage clearing). Many unauthorised colonies depend on borewells, handpumps, purchased bottled water and tanker water (run by private operators) for drinking water. As we do not have the count of the volume of water used for domestic purposes, we do not have any idea as to how much to treat as well. The sewer line construction is currently ongoing. About 1,317 colonies now have sewer lines. Once all the unauthorised colonies are networked, we can be assured that the wastewater generated from there is counted and subsequently treated. This may have a bearing on the overall figures we have used above on wastewater volume and treatment capacity. Apart from the unauthorised colonies, there are about 755 jhuggi bastis—around 17 lakh people live there. The water and sanitation issues need to be resolved there as well.