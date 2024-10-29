Toxic Foam Floats Over Yamuna River As Pollution Rises In Delhi

Birds fly over toxic foams floating in the river Yamuna in New Delhi.
A buffalo herder makes his flock cross river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi.
Jasraj, 70, takes bath on the banks of the the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi.
Commuters pray from a bridge across the river Yamuna in New Delhi.
Birds sit on the statues of Hindu deities recovered from the river Yamuna in New Delhi.
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board put up a cloth curtain to stop the flow of the toxic foams floating in the river Yamuna in New Delhi.
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board spray chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi.
A worker for the Delhi Jal or water board sprays chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi.
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board gets ready to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi.
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board spray chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi.
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board spray chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi.