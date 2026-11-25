The Supreme Court directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file a comprehensive response within 10 days on pleas challenging detentions of political leaders and protesters during October's demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant gave petitioners one week after the government's submission to file their rejoinders.
The order followed submissions by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that affidavits had so far been filed in only a few of the petitions.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file a comprehensive response to petitions alleging detentions, particularly of political leaders, during the October 10 anti-CEC protests here.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that affidavits had been filed in only some of the petitions relating to the detentions.
The top court directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file the response within 10 days and asked the petitioners to file their rejoinders, if any, within a week thereafter.
Delhi Police has told the Supreme Court that a habeas corpus petition filed by TMC MP and lawyer Menaka Guruswamy over alleged removal of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from the protest site has become infructuous as no one was arrested or detained during the October 10 protests here.
Habeas corpus is a fundamental constitutional remedy and legal prerogative writ used to protect individual liberty against unlawful detention or restraint.
The apex court in a special sitting on October 11 had said people gathering peacefully should not be illegally detained and also asked the Centre to ensure that the Delhi Metro functions normally and that there is no disruption to internet services, subject to law-and-order conditions.
The protest call was given by the CJP and some student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission (EC).
The government thwarted the planned mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on October 11 after an unprecedented security clampdown and the detention of more than 7,000 protesters, including CJP leader Abhijit Dipke, several opposition leaders and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.