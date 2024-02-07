Yamuna Needs 'Complete Sewage Treatment' To Prevent Froth, Foam: Parliamentary Panel

Complete treatment of sewage discharged into the Yamuna from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is needed to prevent froth and foam formation in the river, a parliamentary committee has said.

The presence of phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewage is a major reason behind frothing in the river, the committee said, noting that the foam contained in polluted river can cause skin irritation and infections. The Standing Committee on Water Resources in its 27th report "Review of Upper Yamuna River Cleaning Projects up to Delhi and River Bed Management in Delhi" highlighted that incidences of foaming in Yamuna have been observed at locations such as at ITO Bridge, Okhla and Kalindi Kunj in Delhi, especially during onset of winter.

It said that froth or foam formation at the downside of the Okhla barrage is more due to turbulence caused by fall of water from the barrage, which is being maintained by the UP Irrigation Department. At the Okhla barrage, all treated and untreated waste water of Delhi is impounded and only excess waste water is released downstream, the panel said in its report.

Release of waste water from the barrage agitates surfactants present and foam forms, which increases with more discharge of waste water from the barrage, the report said.