India Vs West Indies 4th T20I, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

India will aim to seal the five-match T20 series against West Indies in the fourth match in Hyderabad on Wednesday, while the visitors need a win to stay alive. India’s top order, led by Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, has dominated, but West Indies will rely on Sherfane Rutherford and Shai Hope to force a decider

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India Vs West Indies 4th T20I, Live Streaming
Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Kumar Reddy in action during India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2026 at Indore. Photo: bcci/X
Summary of this article

  • India can clinch the five-match series with a win in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday

  • West Indies must win to level the series 2-2 and push the contest into the decider

  • Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have powered India’s batting through the series

India’s power-packed top order will look to seal the series when they meet West Indies in the fourth T20 International in Hyderabad on Wednesday. A win will put India 3-1 up in the five-match rubber, while West Indies need a victory to level it at 2-2 and take the contest into the decider.

The match shapes up as another batting-heavy contest. Big hitters on both sides have defined the series so far and the hosts will again bank on their in-form top three to set the tone.

Hyderabad adds to that expectation. With both teams stacked with strokemakers and recent evidence pointing to another high-scoring night, the fourth match could turn on which batting unit lands the heavier blows.

India's Batting Prowess

India’s top three have carried the scoring load. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have fired in turns, which has eased the pressure on the middle order through the series.

Abhishek led the charge in the third T20I in Indore. He smashed 69 off 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes, as India piled up 223 and went on to win.

That strength brings one concern. Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir have not had much game time because the top order has done most of the work, and they may need to step up if the top three fail, especially in a steep chase.

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West Indies' Challenge

West Indies have struggled to stop India’s batting surge. Shreyas Iyer’s maiden T20I hundred in the series opener hurt them early, and Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan were hard to contain in the second game, which the visitors still managed to win.

Abhishek then dominated the third match. Shamar Springer admitted how hard he is to contain once he settles, according to Cricbuzz, and outlined West Indies’ fallback plan. "...I guess our plan B is to just be as defensive as possible and try to make him get singles and twos," Springer told.

Yet West Indies have not been pushovers. Sherfane Rutherford has scored 172 runs in the series, averaging over 57 and striking at 189, with 12 sixes in three games to lead the run charts in the rubber.

Hope has matched that intent. The captain has amassed 159 runs at a strike rate of 182, keeping West Indies in the contest despite their lower ranking. To upstage the reigning world champions on home turf, though, the visitors need a better all-round effort.

Pitch And Matchups

India’s bowlers cannot relax. West Indies have already shown they can chase down huge totals, most notably in Ranchi where they overhauled India’s 249 in 18.3 overs, powered by Hope’s 102 off 45 balls.

They pushed hard again in Indore. Shimron Hetmyer made 43, Kamil Pooran hit 42 and Springer finished unbeaten on 35, before Arshdeep Singh’s three wickets helped India close out the game. Naman Dhir also impressed with 2 for 39.

Hyderabad should suit the batters too. The venue produced an average first-innings score of around 209 across seven IPL matches this year, while dew is not expected to play a major role under lights. That means both teams will need to read conditions on the day before deciding their approach at the toss.

India also carry happy recent memories at the ground. Their last T20I in Hyderabad came against Bangladesh in 2024, when they crushed the visitors by 133 runs after posting 297 for 6. Samson made 111 off 47 balls that night, and India will hope for another such burst on Wednesday.

All You Need To Know About India Vs West Indies 4th T20I

When and Where Will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I Take Place?

The 4th T20I match between India Vs West Indies will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, October 14.

What Time Will India vs West Indies 4th T20I Begin?

The 4th T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs West Indies 4th T20I?

The 4th T20I between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch the India vs West Indies 4th T20I Online in India?

The 4th T20I between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.

India And West Indies Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, and wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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