Keemo Paul’s Five-Wicket Haul, Shai Hope’s Century Help West Indies Level T20I Series 2-2 Against India

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West Indies levelled the five-match T20 International series at 2-2 with a 24-run victory over India in the fourth match on Wednesday. The result rested on Shai Hope's unbeaten hundred and Keemo Paul's five-wicket haul. Paul finished with 4-0-41-5, his second five-wicket haul in T20 internationals after his 5/15 against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2018. India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs after the visitors defended 247/3. Hope's 102 not out off 50 balls powered the West Indies after India elected to bowl first. The result set up a winner-takes-all decider in Bengaluru on Saturday.

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West Indies won by 24 runs
India's Mayank Yadav shakes hands with West Indies' Roston Chase after the fourth T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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WI won by 24 runs
India's Abhishek Sharma, second left, talks with West Indies' Keemo Paul, second right, while hand shake after West Indies won the fourth T20 cricket match against India in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IND vs WI: 4th T20I Keemo Paul
West Indies' Keemo Paul celebrates five wicket haul during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IND vs WI: 4th T20I
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, reacts after a ball hits him during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India West Indies Cricket
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy, left, and Tilak Varma greet each other during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs West Indies 4th T20I Nitish Kumar
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs West Indies 4th T20I Tilak Varma
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs West Indies 4th T20I Keemo Paul
West Indies' Keemo Paul bowls a delivery during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Sanju Samson India vs West Indies 4th T20I
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty runs during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs West Indies 4th T20I Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs West Indies 4th T20I Shreyas Iyer
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs West Indies 4th T20I Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson hits a boundary during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Shai Hope West Indies vs India 4th T20I
West Indies' captain Shai Hope celebrates his century during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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West Indies vs India 4th T20I Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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West Indies vs India 4th T20I Sherfane Rutherford
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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West Indies vs India 4th T20I Rovman Powell
West Indies' Rovman Powell plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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West Indies vs India 4th T20I
West Indies' captain Shai Hope, left, celebrates his fifty runs during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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West Indies vs India 4th T20I Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Sanju Samson West Indies vs India 4th T20I
India's Sanju Samson attempts to catch of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Jewel Andrew West Indies vs India 4th T20I
West Indies' Jewel Andrew reacts after missing a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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West Indies vs India 4th T20I
West Indies' captain Shai Hope, left, and Jewel Andrew greet each other during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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West Indies vs India 4th T20I
India's team captain Shreyas Iyer, left, toss a coin as West Indies' team captain Shai Hope watch it during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

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