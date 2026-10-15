Keemo Paul’s Five-Wicket Haul, Shai Hope’s Century Help West Indies Level T20I Series 2-2 Against India

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 October 2026 9:51 am

West Indies levelled the five-match T20 International series at 2-2 with a 24-run victory over India in the fourth match on Wednesday. The result rested on Shai Hope's unbeaten hundred and Keemo Paul's five-wicket haul. Paul finished with 4-0-41-5, his second five-wicket haul in T20 internationals after his 5/15 against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2018. India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs after the visitors defended 247/3. Hope's 102 not out off 50 balls powered the West Indies after India elected to bowl first. The result set up a winner-takes-all decider in Bengaluru on Saturday.