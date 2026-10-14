India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: IND Playing XI!
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: WI Playing XI!
Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew,, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: Toss Update!
India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: How's India's record in Hyderabad?
Hyderabad has been a happy hunting ground for India in T20Is! 🇮🇳 The Men in Blue have won all three T20Is played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, including a convincing six-wicket victory over West Indies in 2019. Can they extend their unbeaten record at this venue tonight?
India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: WI Squad!
Shai Hope (C & WK), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer
India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: IND Squad!
Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir
India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: Live Streaming!
Indian viewers can catch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar offering live streaming via its app and website.
India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: Greetings!
Welcome to our live coverage of the 4th T20I match between India and the West Indies team in Indore! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Men in Blue take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the ball-by-ball action right here.