IND Vs WI Live Score, 4th T20I: Toss Goes In India's Favour As Shreyas Iyer Opts To Bowl First

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Deepak Joshi
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Follow India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Score for real-time updates, playing XIs, toss details and commentary as Shreyas Iyer’s men eye a series-clinching victory in Hyderabad

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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Indias Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they face West Indies in the fourth encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14. The hosts lead the series 2-1 after securing a hard-fought 14-run victory in Indore, where Abhishek Sharma smashed 69 off 30 balls and Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets. India will aim to maintain their winning momentum, while Shai Hope-led West Indies must win to force a series decider. The visitors have already demonstrated their batting firepower by chasing down 250 in the second T20I, making them a dangerous opponent despite their inconsistent bowling performances. Hyderabad's batting-friendly conditions could produce another high-scoring contest, although the recently relaid pitch adds uncertainty. With dew potentially influencing the second innings, the toss could prove crucial. Follow India vs West Indies Live Score for real-time updates, wickets, scores and key match developments.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: IND Playing XI!

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: WI Playing XI!

Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew,, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: Toss Update!

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: How's India's record in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad has been a happy hunting ground for India in T20Is! 🇮🇳 The Men in Blue have won all three T20Is played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, including a convincing six-wicket victory over West Indies in 2019. Can they extend their unbeaten record at this venue tonight?

India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: WI Squad!

Shai Hope (C & WK), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer

India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: IND Squad!

Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir

India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: Live Streaming!

Indian viewers can catch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar offering live streaming via its app and website.

India Vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score: Greetings!

Welcome to our live coverage of the 4th T20I match between India and the West Indies team in Indore! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Men in Blue take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the ball-by-ball action right here.

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