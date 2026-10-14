India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Head-To-Head Record And Key Stats You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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IND vs WI 4th T20I: A complete look at the head-to-head record, top run-scorers, highest totals, and best bowling figures ahead of the Hyderabad clash.

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India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I
India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: List Of All Records Created And Broken During Historic Ranchi Run Fest Photo: X/BCCI

  • India will face the West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

  • India lead the series 2–1 after they won the third T20I in Indore by 14 runs.

  • Check the key stats ahead of the fourth T20I as India look to seal the series, while the West Indies fight to level the score.

India will look to seal the five-match series as they gear up to face the West Indies in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14.

India lead the series 2–1 after they routed the West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I on Sunday. Now, they have reached Hyderabad, another batting paradise, aiming to clinch the series.

The West Indies, on the other hand, will fight for redemption as they trail in the series, despite their heroics in the second T20I, where the team chased down a record total to level the score.

The fourth T20I will be an interesting contest, as both teams have specific goals to work towards.

So, ahead of the match, let's have a look at the head-to-head record, top batters, and other key stats between the two sides.

Kuldeep Yadav Out, Naman Dhir To Continue: India’s Predicted XI For 4th T20I Vs West Indies

By Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs West Indies Head-To-Head Records In T20I

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Abhishek Sharma in action during India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2026. - BCCI/X
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West Indies' captain Shai Hope celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Total Matches Played34
India Won22
West Indies Won11
No Result1

Most Runs In India Vs West Indies T20Is

Former India captain Rohit Sharma leads the run-scoring charts in T20Is between India and the West Indies, amassing 693 runs in 22 matches. He boasts an impressive strike rate of 142.88 and an average of 38.50, featuring one century and five half-centuries.

PlayerMatchesRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate100504s6s
Rohit Sharma22693111*38.5142.88155739
Nicholas Pooran205926732.88135.15054535
Virat Kohli1457094*57150.79065618
Shimron Hetmyer234706122.38137.42033630
Rovman Powell2243768*27.31141.88023026

Most Wickets In India Vs West Indies T20Is

Kuldeep Yadav is the most successful bowler in India vs West Indies T20I matches. He has taken 20 wickets, with an average of 15.7 and a strike rate of 13.2.

PlayerMatchesRunsWicketsAverageEconomyStrike Rate
Kuldeep Yadav113142015.77.1313.2
Arshdeep Singh144351824.168.6716.7
Roston Chase92321317.846.8915.5
Jason Holder155451341.929.2827
Bhuvneshwar Kumar184571335.157.2529

India vs West Indies Highest Team Total In T20Is

The record for the highest team total in India vs West Indies T20Is belongs to the Caribbean side. They scored 252/4 in the Ranchi T20I, the second match of the ongoing series, after India posted 249/5 in the first innings.

TeamScoreOversRPOInnsResultVenueStart Date
West Indies252/418.313.622wonRanchi09-Oct-26
India249/52012.451lostRanchi09-Oct-26
West Indies245/62012.251wonLauderhill27-Aug-16
India244/42012.22lostLauderhill27-Aug-16
India240/320121wonWankhede11-Dec-19

India vs West Indies Lowest Team Total In T20Is

The Caribbean have the record for the lowest team total in India vs West Indies T20Is. They scored 95/9 at Lauderhill on August 3, 2019.

Highest Individual Score In India vs West Indies T20Is

Evin Lewis holds the record for the highest individual score in India vs West Indies T20Is. The Caribbean opener smashed an unbeaten 125 off just 62 balls during the Kingston fixture in 2017.

Best Bowling Figures In India vs West Indies T20Is

West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy boasts the best bowling figures in this head-to-head matchup. He claimed a sensational 6 for 17 against the Men in Blue at Basseterre in 2022.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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