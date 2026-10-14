India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Head-To-Head Record And Key Stats You Need To Know

India will face the West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
India lead the series 2–1 after they won the third T20I in Indore by 14 runs.
Check the key stats ahead of the fourth T20I as India look to seal the series, while the West Indies fight to level the score.
India will look to seal the five-match series as they gear up to face the West Indies in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14.
India lead the series 2–1 after they routed the West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I on Sunday. Now, they have reached Hyderabad, another batting paradise, aiming to clinch the series.
The West Indies, on the other hand, will fight for redemption as they trail in the series, despite their heroics in the second T20I, where the team chased down a record total to level the score.
The fourth T20I will be an interesting contest, as both teams have specific goals to work towards.
So, ahead of the match, let's have a look at the head-to-head record, top batters, and other key stats between the two sides.
India Vs West Indies Head-To-Head Records In T20I
|Total Matches Played
|34
|India Won
|22
|West Indies Won
|11
|No Result
|1
Most Runs In India Vs West Indies T20Is
Former India captain Rohit Sharma leads the run-scoring charts in T20Is between India and the West Indies, amassing 693 runs in 22 matches. He boasts an impressive strike rate of 142.88 and an average of 38.50, featuring one century and five half-centuries.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Rohit Sharma
|22
|693
|111*
|38.5
|142.88
|1
|5
|57
|39
|Nicholas Pooran
|20
|592
|67
|32.88
|135.15
|0
|5
|45
|35
|Virat Kohli
|14
|570
|94*
|57
|150.79
|0
|6
|56
|18
|Shimron Hetmyer
|23
|470
|61
|22.38
|137.42
|0
|3
|36
|30
|Rovman Powell
|22
|437
|68*
|27.31
|141.88
|0
|2
|30
|26
Most Wickets In India Vs West Indies T20Is
Kuldeep Yadav is the most successful bowler in India vs West Indies T20I matches. He has taken 20 wickets, with an average of 15.7 and a strike rate of 13.2.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|Kuldeep Yadav
|11
|314
|20
|15.7
|7.13
|13.2
|Arshdeep Singh
|14
|435
|18
|24.16
|8.67
|16.7
|Roston Chase
|9
|232
|13
|17.84
|6.89
|15.5
|Jason Holder
|15
|545
|13
|41.92
|9.28
|27
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|18
|457
|13
|35.15
|7.25
|29
India vs West Indies Highest Team Total In T20Is
The record for the highest team total in India vs West Indies T20Is belongs to the Caribbean side. They scored 252/4 in the Ranchi T20I, the second match of the ongoing series, after India posted 249/5 in the first innings.
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RPO
|Inns
|Result
|Venue
|Start Date
|West Indies
|252/4
|18.3
|13.62
|2
|won
|Ranchi
|09-Oct-26
|India
|249/5
|20
|12.45
|1
|lost
|Ranchi
|09-Oct-26
|West Indies
|245/6
|20
|12.25
|1
|won
|Lauderhill
|27-Aug-16
|India
|244/4
|20
|12.2
|2
|lost
|Lauderhill
|27-Aug-16
|India
|240/3
|20
|12
|1
|won
|Wankhede
|11-Dec-19
India vs West Indies Lowest Team Total In T20Is
The Caribbean have the record for the lowest team total in India vs West Indies T20Is. They scored 95/9 at Lauderhill on August 3, 2019.
Highest Individual Score In India vs West Indies T20Is
Evin Lewis holds the record for the highest individual score in India vs West Indies T20Is. The Caribbean opener smashed an unbeaten 125 off just 62 balls during the Kingston fixture in 2017.
Best Bowling Figures In India vs West Indies T20Is
West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy boasts the best bowling figures in this head-to-head matchup. He claimed a sensational 6 for 17 against the Men in Blue at Basseterre in 2022.