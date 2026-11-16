ED Seizes 355 Plots In Durg Linked To Bhupesh Baghel's Son In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Probe

ED took possession of 355 plots worth about Rs 61 crore at Vitthal Greens in Durg district on Saturday
The action is linked to Chaitanya Baghel and the agency’s money laundering probe into the alleged Rs 2,883-crore liquor scam
Officials said the project has 385 plots in all, of which 30 had already been sold and were left out
The Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of 355 plots worth about Rs 61 crore at Vitthal Greens in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district in a case linked to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. The action is tied to the agency’s money laundering probe into the alleged Rs 2,883-crore liquor scam in the state.
Bhupesh Baghel pushed back soon after the move questioning why the agency acted when, according to him, the matter was already before a tribunal and a hearing was due the next day.
The ED action was carried out on Saturday at around 3 pm at the real estate project in Durg district. The properties are linked by the agency to assets associated with Chaitanya Baghel.
Seizure At Vitthal Greens
ED officers reached Vitthal Greens at around 3 pm on Saturday. They then took possession of the plots covered by the order.
Officials pasted a notice at the main gate of the colony. They also put up a large board that identified the properties taken into possession.
ED officers at the site informed India Today that the project has 385 plots in all. Of these, 30 had already been sold and were left out. The agency took possession of the remaining 355 plots, including one commercial plot. The notice at the site lists the properties and the plots covered by the action.
The seizure is part of a wider money laundering investigation. The case centres on an alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh involving more than Rs 2,883 crore. The ED alleges the plots were bought using proceeds from the alleged illegal liquor trade.
The agency further alleged that the illegal operation and organised scam ran mainly between 2019 and 2023. That period coincided with the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh. These allegations by the investigating remain subject to judicial proceedings.
Bhupesh Baghel Response
Baghel questioned the timing of the action by the agency saying that they acted to create publicity rather than advance the case.
“Does the ED have any other work? They have pasted the notice just to generate news. They want to show Nitin Nabin that they are very active. The court had already said that they would seize these properties. We then approached the tribunal, and the hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. To show that they are doing something, they hurriedly carried out this action yesterday. They are only trying to defame me,” Baghel said.
Baghel’s remarks indicate that the dispute over the properties has been taken to a tribunal. He also said the hearing in the matter is scheduled for the following day.