Mahadev Betting Scam: How A ₹6,000-Crore Network Built Its Web Of Betting, Money And Influence?

CBI stated that Chandrakar was extradited from Oman on Sunday and brought to India by a special team. He is to be produced before a special court in Raipur on Monday after medical examination and transit remand. The agency stated that the Royal Oman Police detained him on the basis of an Interpol Red Corner Notice, after which CBI and ED submitted formal extradition requests backed by evidence and Oman approved the extradition. The CBI said the extradition was pursued in coordination with other central agencies and Interpol’s National Central Bureau, with assistance from Omani authorities. Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have been filed, as well as an ED case in which a prosecution complaint has been submitted.