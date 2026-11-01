After Years On The Run, Mahadev Betting Promoter Sourabh Chandrakar Returns To India

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

A CBI team brought Chandrakar back from Muscat after securing his extradition in coordination with central agencies. He is expected to be produced before a special court in Raipur on Monday.

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Summary of this article

  • The CBI has secured Sourabh Chandrakar’s extradition from Oman and brought him back to India

  • Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases and a separate Enforcement Directorate money laundering case

  • The ED has attached properties worth nearly ₹1,700 crore in connection with the alleged betting network

In a major development in the investigation into the alleged betting and money laundering network Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the main promoters of the Mahadev Online Book illegal betting syndicate has been extradited from Oman to India on Sunday, according to CBI.

A special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) travelled to Muscat, took custody of Chandrakar and escorted him back to India. Following a mandatory medical examination and the securing of transit remand, he is expected to be produced before the CBI Special Court in Raipur on Monday.

Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed, as well as a separate Enforcement Directorate (ED) money laundering case. The CBI coordinated with other central agencies, Interpol and Omani authorities to secure his return.

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Mahadev Betting Network

The ED identified Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal as the principal promoters of Mahadev Online Book, which allegedly operated an international betting network through a franchise-based system of panels and branches across India.

According to the ED's investigation, the promoters retained around 70-75% of the profits generated by betting panels, while the remaining amount went to panel operators. The agency alleged that proceeds were routed through thousands of mule bank accounts, hawala channels and cryptocurrency transactions before being invested in assets in India and the UAE.

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In March 2026, the ED provisionally attached 18 properties in Dubai and two in New Delhi, with a combined estimated market value of nearly Rs 1,700 crore. The properties were linked to Chandrakar and entities controlled by him and his associates, the agency said.

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Extradition Efforts

The CBI had disclosed in September that it had filed eight chargesheets against 100 accused in the Mahadev betting investigation and issued seven Red Corner Notices. It had also submitted two extradition proposals, with proceedings against two accused underway, without identifying them.

The extradition from Oman marks a significant development in efforts to bring the alleged principal promoters back to India. Chandrakar's return is expected to allow investigators to pursue further questioning into the betting network, its financial transactions and alleged overseas assets.

The CBI and ED investigations are continuing, and the allegations against Chandrakar will be subject to judicial proceedings.

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