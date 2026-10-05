Janhvi Kapoor attends Miu Miu’s Spring/ Summer 2027 Paris showcase.
Jamie Bell and Olivia Colman join Miu Miu’s star-studded runway.
Emma Corrin, Gigi Hadid and Liu Wen also walk for Miu Miu.
Janhvi Kapoor continued her association with Miu Miu as she attended the Italian fashion house's Spring/Summer 2027 showcase during Paris Fashion Week 2026. While the actor brought a distinctly autumnal mood to the front row, the runway itself featured an unusually starry cast, with actors, models, and performers joining the show.
Janhvi Kapoor brings fall fashion to Miu Miu
Styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi chose a coordinated jacket and mini-skirt set covered in stripes, leaves and floral motifs in brown, orange, green, yellow and beige. The cropped jacket featured a collar, full sleeves and a tailored fit, while the matching skirt had a short, fitted silhouette.
She paired it with a cropped blue tank featuring a red-and-white autumnal print, brown heeled boots and a Miu Miu mini handbag. Gold rings, hoop earrings and vintage-inspired brown sunglasses completed the look. Her hair was left loose in a blowout, while her make-up remained understated with glossy mauve lips, rouged cheeks and feathered brows.
Jamie Bell, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin walk Miu Miu
The Miu Miu runway brought together an eclectic group of familiar faces. Billy Elliot's actor Jamie Bell was among the standout appearances, alongside British acting royalty Olivia Colman and Miu Miu fragrance ambassador Emma Corrin.
Models Gigi Hadid and Liu Wen also walked the show, while Noah Jupe, Chandler Kinney, Ella Bleu Travolta and Hortense de Gromard joined the cast. American multimedia artist Bunny Rogers was also part of the runway line-up.
The casting tied into the collection’s sporting influences. The runway at the Palais d’Iéna was designed like a sports court, with a purple floor marked by thick white lines and bleacher-style seating. The collection included rash vests, lace-up details and the fifth Miu Miu collaboration with New Balance, featuring a reconstruction of the RC150 racing sneaker.
Miuccia Prada said the combination of sports and sophistication had always influenced her work, but noted that she had never taken the idea "so far”. The collection also brought together embellished bras, silk bow tops, cocktail dresses, denim and leather, creating deliberate contrasts between everyday clothing and more polished pieces.
The show also featured Miu Miu's collaboration with Wrangler, with cross-lacing details incorporated into the American brand's signature slim-legged cowboy-cut jeans.
Miu Miu shifted its Spring Summer 2027 presentation forward from its usual position towards the end of Paris Fashion Week. The show was held on October 4, 2026, bringing together Janhvi Kapoor and an international cast of fashion and entertainment names for one of the week’s most talked-about showcases.