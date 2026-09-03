Om Ka Hari Trailer: Raghubir Yadav And Anshuman Jha's Film Explores Father-Son Dynamics

Harish Vyas has unveiled the official trailer for Om Ka Hari, starring Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav.
The narrative centres on Hari Prasad, who decides to spend his perceived final days in Varanasi following a medical incident.
The film features Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur in pivotal roles.
The makers of Om Ka Hari have dropped its trailer today. The upcoming film marks the third collaboration between actor Anshuman Jha and director Harish Vyas. Also starring Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur, the family comedy-drama spotlights the age-old tension between a father and his son. Yadav and Jha play father and son.
Om Ka Hari trailer breakdown
A health scare triggers the core conflict. Hari Prasad (Yadav) suspects his remaining time is short after suffering a medical episode, prompting him to head to Varanasi for his perceived final days. His son Om (Jha) reluctantly joins him on the trip, despite their history of persistent friction and deep emotional ties.
Watch the trailer here.
The trailer also presents the broader household, exposing its domestic disorder, conflicting personalities and messy dynamics. While the road trip starts with the existential query of “what happens when you die?”, it soon shifts focus to “What do you do with the life you still have?”. The narrative balances thoughts of mortality against routine household struggles, capturing unexpressed affection, buried resentments and daily domestic quarrels along the route to Varanasi.
The soundtrack mirrors that emotional and generational journey. It brings together voices including Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, Paresh Pahuja, Raghubir Yadav and others. Musical themes shift across romance, contemplation and spiritual moods. Bhosle delivers her final playback performance on the record, bringing emotional weight to the story's reflections on mortality, memory and unspoken thoughts.
Om Ka Hari release date
The family dramedy is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18. It will clash with Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra and Kunal Kemmu's Vibe.