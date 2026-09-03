Palme d’Or Winner Fjord Chosen By Romania As Oscar Entry

Fjord Won Big At Cannes

As per the latest Academy rules, Fjord would have automatically qualified for Best International Feature even if it wasn't put forward by either Romania or one of the other countries that jointly produced the film: France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. A non-English language film can now be submitted for consideration by winning best film at a major film festival. Fjord premiered in the official competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it also bagged the FIPRESCI Prize, the Ecumenical Jury Prize, the Prix de la Citoyenneté and the François Chalais Prize.