Nathan Fielder Launches Trailer Of Elizabeth Holmes Doc, You Can See Everything

The trailer for an Elizabeth Holmes doc has dropp.ed
You Can See Everything is directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.
The film had a surprise screening at Telluride Film Festival.
A24 has dropped a teaser trailer for You Can See Everything, an upcoming documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim have directed it.
The film, which will be released by A24 in October, focuses on the month before Holmes went to prison, in which she lent Fielder’s crew unprecedented access to her daily life.
Now You Can See Everything Trailer Drops
The official synopsis for the film states, “Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything.“
The trailer dropped Sunday, timed with a surprise screening of the film at the Telluride Film Festival that had been kept under wraps. After the Telluride screening, Fielder and Oppenheim participated in a Q&A moderated by Emma Stone, where they confessed the bizarreness of the production.
“Lance and I would talk with the rest of the crew about what we thought happened or what we thought these moments meant, and no one could reach a consensus,” said Fielder “That’s when we really realized, ‘Oh, this is really interesting to follow this. We’re all smart and we’re really working at the top of our intelligence—why can’t we make sense of what’s happening in this house?’”
Holmes is currently three years into a long 11-year sentence (reduced to nine years for good behavior) for fraud and conspiracy over the collapse of Theranos, which flagged to revolutionize the health care industry with cheap diagnostic testing that would screen patients for hundreds of diseases with a few drops of blood. However, the technology backfired and was eventually exposed as a massive, multiyear fraud.
Holmes has stated that the company failed, but emphasised she didn’t commit fraud. The public remains doubtful. In the trailer, as the camera focuses tightly on her face, her blue eyes wide, Holmes tells Fielder, “I don’t have anything to deceive you on, of course I’m not deceiving you.”