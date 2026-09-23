The Ba***ds of Bollywood Set For Season 2 With Core Cast? Here's What We Know

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is reportedly heading into a second season, with filming expected to begin in March 2027.
The report claimed that every recurring actor from season one is expected to return for the new chapter.
Aryan Khan created and directed the Netflix series, which he co-wrote with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.
Aryan Khan-directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood is reportedly getting its second season. Variety India reports that every recurring actor from season one of the Netflix series is expected to return for the new season, and shooting is expected to start in March 2027. Plot details are not yet revealed.
The first season premiered on September 18, 2025. It ran for seven episodes.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2 details
Lakshya will return as Aasmaan Singh. Sahher Bambba will be back as Karishma Talvar, with Bobby Deol as Ajay Talvar, Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz and Anya Singh as Sanya. Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari and Rajat Bedi are also expected to reprise their roles.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood 2 production timeline
A March 2027 shoot is now on the horizon.
The publication reported that filming on season two should begin in March 2027, which means the project appears to be moving from discussion toward production, while story details remain under wraps.
Official confirmation is awaited from the makers.
He created and helmed the series, co-writing it with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, while Gauri Khan produced it through Red Chillies Entertainment.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood season one story
Season 1 followed Aasmaan, an outsider chasing Bollywood dreams, as he dealt with the industry's rivalries, power plays and family complications in a bid to build a career. Bollywood served as the backdrop.
Across seven episodes, the series mixed satire, comedy, drama and action. It ended with Aasmaan and Karishma trying to run away together, helped by Parvaiz, while Ajay tried to find them, before a plot twist changed the direction of the story.
The show opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike.