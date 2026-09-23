The Ba***ds of Bollywood Set For Season 2 With Core Cast? Here's What We Know

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Season one premiered on September 18, 2025 and ended after seven episodes, with the story of season two still under wraps.

image Prefer on Google
The Bads of Bollywood 2
The Bads of Bollywood to get season 2 Photo: Netflix India
Summary of this article

  • The Ba***ds of Bollywood is reportedly heading into a second season, with filming expected to begin in March 2027.

  • The report claimed that every recurring actor from season one is expected to return for the new chapter.

  • Aryan Khan created and directed the Netflix series, which he co-wrote with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

Aryan Khan-directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood is reportedly getting its second season. Variety India reports that every recurring actor from season one of the Netflix series is expected to return for the new season, and shooting is expected to start in March 2027. Plot details are not yet revealed.

The first season premiered on September 18, 2025. It ran for seven episodes.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2 details

Lakshya will return as Aasmaan Singh. Sahher Bambba will be back as Karishma Talvar, with Bobby Deol as Ajay Talvar, Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz and Anya Singh as Sanya. Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari and Rajat Bedi are also expected to reprise their roles.

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood teaser - Netflix
Aryan Khan Twists Shah Rukh Khan's Romance In His Directorial Debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood | Watch Teaser

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Ba***ds of Bollywood 2 production timeline

A March 2027 shoot is now on the horizon.

The publication reported that filming on season two should begin in March 2027, which means the project appears to be moving from discussion toward production, while story details remain under wraps.

Related Content
Standing By: Supporters of Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf stage a protest after his arrest - | Getty Images
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 - Instagram
Still - X
Ransom Canyon Season 3 cancelled - Netflix

Official confirmation is awaited from the makers.

Aryan Khan made his debut as director and writer.

He created and helmed the series, co-writing it with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, while Gauri Khan produced it through Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Still - Youtube
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

By Debiparna Chakraborty

The Ba***ds of Bollywood season one story

Season 1 followed Aasmaan, an outsider chasing Bollywood dreams, as he dealt with the industry's rivalries, power plays and family complications in a bid to build a career. Bollywood served as the backdrop.

Across seven episodes, the series mixed satire, comedy, drama and action. It ended with Aasmaan and Karishma trying to run away together, helped by Parvaiz, while Ajay tried to find them, before a plot twist changed the direction of the story.

The show opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories