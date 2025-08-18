The Ba***ds Of Bollywood first look out
It marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut
The show will premiere on Netflix
Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment have finally dropped the teaser of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan's son is donning the director's hat for the first time with the upcoming show.
The teaser starts with Aryan walking, playing a violin, and reciting one of Shah Rukh's iconic lines from Mohabbatein, "Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe vo marti thi, nazrein jhuka ke, sharma ke, galiyon se guzarti thi..." (There was a girl, a little crazy, who had a crush on a boy. With her eyes lowered and shy smiles, she would pass through the streets...).
He brings a twist to the narrative, saying, "Aur achanak ek truck aaya aur usse kuchal gaya." (And suddenly, a truck came and ran her over).
He smirks and says, "Thoda zyaada ho gaya na? Aadat daal lo kyuki mera show bhi thoda zyaada hai." (A bit too much, right? Get used to it because my show is also a bit too much).
Aryan, as a director of this generation, comes with a fresh vision of storytelling with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is a genre-defying series with humour and drama.
Towards the end of the video, he says, "What my show is about? Bollywood," before adding, "Jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya. Toh main bhi vahi karunga... bhut saara pyaar aur thoda sa vaar (The one you've loved for years, and also attacked for years. So I'll do the same... a lot of love and a little bit of war)."
Watch the teaser here.
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.
The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who have also co-written the script with Aryan.
The release date is yet to be announced.