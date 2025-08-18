Aryan Khan Twists Shah Rukh Khan's Romance In His Directorial Debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood | Watch Teaser

Aryan Khan has come up with a fresh vision of storytelling with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is a genre-defying series.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood teaser
Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood teaser Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Ba***ds Of Bollywood first look out

  • It marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut

  • The show will premiere on Netflix

Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment have finally dropped the teaser of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan's son is donning the director's hat for the first time with the upcoming show.

The teaser starts with Aryan walking, playing a violin, and reciting one of Shah Rukh's iconic lines from Mohabbatein, "Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe vo marti thi, nazrein jhuka ke, sharma ke, galiyon se guzarti thi..." (There was a girl, a little crazy, who had a crush on a boy. With her eyes lowered and shy smiles, she would pass through the streets...).

He brings a twist to the narrative, saying, "Aur achanak ek truck aaya aur usse kuchal gaya." (And suddenly, a truck came and ran her over). 

He smirks and says, "Thoda zyaada ho gaya na? Aadat daal lo kyuki mera show bhi thoda zyaada hai." (A bit too much, right? Get used to it because my show is also a bit too much).

Netflix India 2025 slate - Instagram
Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut To Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan, Netflix India Reveals Slate For 2025

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Aryan, as a director of this generation, comes with a fresh vision of storytelling with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is a genre-defying series with humour and drama.

Towards the end of the video, he says, "What my show is about? Bollywood," before adding, "Jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya. Toh main bhi vahi karunga... bhut saara pyaar aur thoda sa vaar (The one you've loved for years, and also attacked for years. So I'll do the same... a lot of love and a little bit of war)."

Watch the teaser here.

Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan's Netflix debut - Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who have also co-written the script with Aryan.

The release date is yet to be announced.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  4. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  5. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks