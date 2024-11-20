Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with a Netflix series. On Tuesday, Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment officially announced the yet-to-be-titled Bollywood series. With this, Aryan will make his debut as a creator and director. The series is all set to arrive on the OTT giant in 2025. The release date is yet to be announced.
Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement in a statement, “We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds, and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment."
The Jawan star also wrote on his X handle, "It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia. Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!"
Aryan Khan’s directorial debut will be the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, after successful shows and films like Darlings, Bhakshak, Class of ’83, Betaal and Bard of Blood.
The series is tentatively titled Stardom, which is set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry. The show's synopsis says it will "showcase the journey of a charming and ambitious outsider navigating the glamorous yet challenging world of Bollywood.”
It is said that actress Mona Singh will have a significant role, and there will be cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, and other A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol among others.