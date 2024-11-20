Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year

The series is tentatively titled Stardom, which is set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Aryan Khan to make directorial debut with Netflix series
Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan's Netflix debut Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with a Netflix series. On Tuesday, Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment officially announced the yet-to-be-titled Bollywood series. With this, Aryan will make his debut as a creator and director. The series is all set to arrive on the OTT giant in 2025. The release date is yet to be announced. 

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement in a statement, “We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds, and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment."

The Jawan star also wrote on his X handle, "It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia. Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!"

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut will be the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, after successful shows and films like Darlings, Bhakshak, Class of ’83, Betaal and Bard of Blood.

The series is tentatively titled Stardom, which is set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry. The show's synopsis says it will "showcase the journey of a charming and ambitious outsider navigating the glamorous yet challenging world of Bollywood.”

It is said that actress Mona Singh will have a significant role, and there will be cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, and other A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol among others.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Gyokeres Scores In Sweden's Rout Of Azerbaijan
  2. Lionel Messi To Play In India? Kerala Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement
  3. Brazil Vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde Grabs A Draw Against Selecao
  4. Pep Guardiola: Man City Boss Agrees Contract Extension With Option Of Further Year - Report
  5. FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Argentina Beat Peru 1-0 Thanks To Lautaro Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
  4. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Slovakia Down Great Britain To Advance To Final
Hockey News
  1. MAS Vs JPN, Live Scores Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Ready For Third-Place Face-Off With Japan In Rajgir
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  3. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  4. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  5. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 32% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Stone Pelting In UP's Meerapur, Claims Of Police Harassing Voters Surface
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  4. Manipur Violence: 'Such Barbaric Acts Have No Place..', Says CM Biren Singh; Curfew Lifted, Broadband Active
  5. Maharashtra Polls 2024: Voting Underway Across 288 Assembly Seats
Entertainment News
  1. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  2. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  3. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  4. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  5. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
US News
  1. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
World News
  1. Pakistan To Launch Comprehensive Operation Against Militants In Balochistan
  2. China, Pak To Hold Joint Anti-Terror Drills Amid Attacks On Chinese Working On CPEC Projects
  3. Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. 'Coffin Rally' In Manipur, 1000 Days Of Ukraine War And More | November 19 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 32% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Stone Pelting In UP's Meerapur, Claims Of Police Harassing Voters Surface
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood