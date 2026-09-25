Park Ji-hyun Becomes First Korean Actress To Be Nominated For International Emmys

Park Ji-hyun has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress at the 2026 International Emmy Awards for You and Everything Else.
Disney+ series Hyper Knife has been nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-series category.
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced 64 nominees across 16 categories from 22 countries.
Korean actress Park Ji-hyun and Disney+ series Hyper Knife (2025) have secured nominations at the 2026 International Emmy Awards.
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences named 64 contenders in 16 categories from 22 countries. Park earned a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress category for Netflix's series You and Everything Else (2025), the first Korean actress to get nominated in that category.
Hyper Knife has also entered the TV Movie/Mini-series race, with a cast led by Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young and Park Byung-eun.
Park Ji-hyun International Emmy nomination
Park faces a strong international field. She will compete against Mona Mina Reon of Holy Shit (Belgium), Bárbara Mori of Luca's World (Mexico), Sheridan Smith of I Fought the Law (United Kingdom), and others. Now, we have to wait and see whether Ji-hyun can become the first Korean actress to win an Emmy.
Ji-hyun received praise for her performance in Korea and internationally, recording high viewing rankings. It won television drama of the year and best screenplay at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards of 2026. At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Kim Go-eun, who played Eun-jung, won the grand prize.
International Emmy Awards ceremony date
The academy stressed the scale of this year’s competition. “The International Emmy Awards are as competitive as ever, with an outstanding range of entries from around the world vying for a coveted Nomination,” Bruce Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy, said.
The 54th International Emmy Awards Gala will be held in New York City on November 23, 2027, when the winners are announced.