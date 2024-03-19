'Flex x Cop' Renewed For Another Season; Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun In Talks To Reprise Their Roles

Even before the first season of ‘Flex x Cop’ reached its finale, the makers have confirmed that the show will have another season. The K-Drama, which stars Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun in lead roles, will be coming back for a Season 2.
On Monday, March 18, a representative close to the development confirmed that Season 2 is underway. As per Soompi, the source stated, “Screenwriter Kim Ba-ba has already started working on the script for Season 2.”
The source went on to add, “We are positively discussing Season 2 with main and supporting cast members including Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun while sorting out schedules.”
‘Flex x Cop’ follows the story of Jin Yi-soo (played by Ahn Bo-hyun), an immature third-generation chaebol, who ends up becoming a detective because of his privileged upbringing, and Lee Kang-hyun (portrayed by Park Ji-hyun), a determined, no-nonsense veteran detective who also holds the distinction of being the first female team leader in the Homicide Department. While she doesn’t like Yi-soo, their relationship evolves through a significant turning point, and they wound up becoming partners.
The announcement of the show’s renewal arrives just days ahead of the first season’s finale, which is scheduled to air later this week on March 23. The series, which aired in January, is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
The K-Drama, which has been directed by Kim Jae-hong, has captivated the eyes of many viewers, not just in South Korea, but also internationally; credit goes to its interesting plot and stellar performances. The drama began with an average rating of 5.7 percent across South Korea, but it went up to as high as 11 percent.
As of now, no more developments have been made regarding the forthcoming season. But, it’s only a matter of time when audiences will find out whether the lead actors would be reprising their roles in this successful romance-crime series.