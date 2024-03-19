'Flex x Cop' Renewed For Another Season; Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun In Talks To Reprise Their Roles

‘Flex x Cop’ follows the story of Jin Yi-soo (played by Ahn Bo-hyun), an immature third-generation chaebol, who ends up becoming a detective because of his privileged upbringing, and Lee Kang-hyun (portrayed by Park Ji-hyun), a determined, no-nonsense veteran detective who also holds the distinction of being the first female team leader in the Homicide Department. While she doesn’t like Yi-soo, their relationship evolves through a significant turning point, and they wound up becoming partners.