National

Day In Pics: July 30, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 30, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Hibi Eden with others stage a protest over the arrest of two Catholic nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh's Durg for alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

2/18
Waterlogging after rainfall in Sawai Madhopur
Waterlogging after rainfall in Sawai Madhopur | Photo: PTI

People at the railway station flooded with rainwater after heavy rainfall, in Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur district.

3/18
Singapore Swimming Worlds: Sharvani Pratap Suryawanshi
Singapore Swimming Worlds: Sharvani Pratap Suryawanshi | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Sharvani Pratap Suryawanshi of India competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

4/18
China Floods
China Floods | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Soldiers march along a road damaged by floods as they head to rescue trapped villagers after heavy rains in Miyun district on the outskirts of Beijing.

5/18
Trump Scotland
Trump Scotland | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

US President Donald Trump arrives, followed by a bagpiper band, at the opening ceremony for the Trump International Golf Links golf course, near Aberdeen, Scotland.

6/18
NASA-ISRO collaborative satellite NISAR all set for launch
NASA-ISRO collaborative satellite NISAR all set for launch | Photo: @isro on X via PTI

GSLV-F16 rocket carrying the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), an Earth-observing radar satellite jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), ahead of its launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

7/18
Weather: Floods after rainfall in Prayagraj
Weather: Floods after rainfall in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

A man offers prayers at Bade Hanuman Temple partially submerged in the swollen Ganga and Yamuna rivers at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

8/18
Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav and other parliamentarians hold placards as they protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

9/18
Lion duo Jay-Veeru at Gir National Park
Lion duo Jay-Veeru at Gir National Park | Photo: @mpparimal on X via PTI

A photo of lions, namely Jay-Veeru, at the Gir National Park, in Gujarat.

10/18
Weather: Swollen Tawi river after rainfall in Jammu
Weather: Swollen Tawi river after rainfall in Jammu | Photo: PTI

The Tawi river flows in spate after heavy rainfall, in Jammu.

11/18
INTUC protest in Kolkata
INTUC protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) activists raise slogans outside Alipore Zoological Garden during a protest against several allegedly missing animals, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

12/18
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, center, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, right, and others hold posters as they protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

13/18
AAP press conference
AAP press conference | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference, at party office, in New Delhi.

14/18
Protest in Patna
Protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

People gather after tyres being set on fire during a protest over a road accident, in Patna.

15/18
VD Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram
VD Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

LoP in the Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph and party leader VM Sudheeran during a meeting, in Thiruvananthapuram.

16/18
A bus with 31 army personnel overturned
A bus with 31 army personnel overturned | Photo: PTI

People gather after a bus with 31 army personnel overturned on the Badrinath Highway, in Chamoli. Seven army personnel were injured in the incident.

17/18
Overcast in Gurugram
Overcast in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Clouds cover the skyline, in Gurugram.

18/18
Bus carrying ITBP personnel falls into Sindh river in J-Ks Ganderbal district
Bus carrying ITBP personnel falls into Sindh river in J-K's Ganderbal district | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying security forces personnel fell into the Sindh river at Kullan, in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal