Day In Pics: July 30, 2025

Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Hibi Eden with others stage a protest over the arrest of two Catholic nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh's Durg for alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
People at the railway station flooded with rainwater after heavy rainfall, in Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur district.
Sharvani Pratap Suryawanshi of India competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Soldiers march along a road damaged by floods as they head to rescue trapped villagers after heavy rains in Miyun district on the outskirts of Beijing.
US President Donald Trump arrives, followed by a bagpiper band, at the opening ceremony for the Trump International Golf Links golf course, near Aberdeen, Scotland.
GSLV-F16 rocket carrying the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), an Earth-observing radar satellite jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), ahead of its launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
A man offers prayers at Bade Hanuman Temple partially submerged in the swollen Ganga and Yamuna rivers at Sangam, in Prayagraj.
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav and other parliamentarians hold placards as they protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
A photo of lions, namely Jay-Veeru, at the Gir National Park, in Gujarat.
The Tawi river flows in spate after heavy rainfall, in Jammu.
Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) activists raise slogans outside Alipore Zoological Garden during a protest against several allegedly missing animals, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, center, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, right, and others hold posters as they protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference, at party office, in New Delhi.
People gather after tyres being set on fire during a protest over a road accident, in Patna.
LoP in the Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph and party leader VM Sudheeran during a meeting, in Thiruvananthapuram.
People gather after a bus with 31 army personnel overturned on the Badrinath Highway, in Chamoli. Seven army personnel were injured in the incident.
Clouds cover the skyline, in Gurugram.
Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying security forces personnel fell into the Sindh river at Kullan, in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir.