Kiara Advani discusses postpartum struggles on Koffee With Karan Season 9.
Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa offered support during motherhood.
Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra announced their second pregnancy in October 2026.
Actor Kiara Advani has opened up about the physical and emotional challenges of becoming a mother, revealing how Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa supported her during the postpartum phase. Appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 9 with her husband Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara spoke about the changes she experienced during pregnancy and the difficulty of balancing motherhood with her career.
The actor also recalled breaking down during a podcast after welcoming her daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025. She said speaking about her experience gave her an outlet during a period of significant change.
Kiara Advani on pregnancy and postpartum struggles
Recalling the early months of her pregnancy, Kiara said she experienced nausea and hormonal changes. She explained that she initially wanted to speak only to women in her family who could understand what she was going through.
“Sometimes all you want is an outlet. It is such a whole shift for any new mum that women really understand women. When we found out that we were pregnant for the first time, the first three months were really hard. You go through nausea and hormonal changes. At that time, we thought we wouldn’t tell anyone. I said I needed to talk to my mother and mother-in-law. I need women who understand me,” she said.
How Alia, Katrina and Patralekhaa supported Kiara
During the conversation, Karan Johar revealed that Kiara would often call Alia, Katrina and Patralekhaa for advice. The actor said they checked on one another while managing motherhood and their professional commitments.
“We were checking up on each other. All of us are in the same field. I remember calling her, Alia, and asking about getting back to a shoot and understanding how we make this work. Your priority is your family as well, and at work you are professional. How do you blend these two worlds in a way that doesn’t make you feel guilty at times? Mum guilt is just there,” she said.
Alia welcomed her daughter in 2022, Katrina became a mother in 2025, while Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao welcomed a baby girl in November 2025.
Kiara and Sidharth’s family life
Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7, 2023, and welcomed Saraayah on July 15, 2025. They announced their second pregnancy on October 7, 2026, writing, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ”
Kiara was recently seen in Toxic alongside Yash. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also features Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth. The film reportedly collected ₹250.13 crore net in India. Kiara is yet to announce her next project.