At 4:30 on the morning of May 22, my body began to tell me that my daughter was ready to enter the world. I did not believe it immediately. Perhaps because three days earlier, I had rushed to the hospital from my office in what I thought was labour, only to be sent home a few hours later. So, when the pain began again, I waited. I told myself it might pass. But by 11 that morning, there was no mistaking it. The pain had become immense. When I went to the hospital, the doctors examined me and told me I was in latent labour and that it could still take several hours. There are moments when time becomes a physical thing. It is no longer measured in minutes or with clocks, but in how much more pain the body can endure.