Iran Designates Argentina’s Navy And Air Force As ‘Terrorist Organisations’

Iran blacklists Argentina’s navy and air force as terrorist organisations.
Argentina had designated Iran’s IRGC a terrorist entity.
Ghalibaf urges China to help bring the war to an end.
Iran has declared Argentina’s navy and air force “terrorist organisations”, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. The decision comes in retaliation for Buenos Aires naming Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist entity in April.
Argentina’s decision to blacklist Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) came in April, following pressure from US President Donald Trump’s administration on its allies to take similar action.
Tehran has now responded by placing Argentina’s navy and air force on its list of terrorist organisations. The Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the move was taken “based on the principle of reciprocity,” Reuters reported.
The ministry also warned Buenos Aires that “the responsibility for all consequences arising from this matter will lie with the Argentine government”. It did not provide further details and made no reference to Argentina’s army.
Buenos Aires had justified its action against the IRGC by citing Iran’s alleged support for Lebanon-based Hezbollah. Argentina holds the group responsible for the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, the deadliest attack in the country’s history. The bombing killed 85 people and injured hundreds.
Iran Urges China To Help Bring Iran War To An End
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has urged Beijing to take a more active role in diplomatic efforts to end the war and ease uncertainty across the region.
According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, Ghalibaf said China’s relations with both Iran and Arab countries, along with its diplomatic influence, put it in a position to support regional stability and help shape a new order in West Asia.
His appeal comes as US President Donald Trump has suggested that the conflict involving Washington, Israel and Iran is nearing an end. Trump made the remarks after meeting Qatar’s prime minister in Washington, as regional allies signalled their desire to see the fighting stop.
During a briefing on Monday, Trump said, “Iran militarily is effectively over.” He added, “We’re just keeping it the status quo, and we’re doing that really at the behest of countries that are their neighbours.”