What Is the New Ebola Attestation Rule?

Under the new order, passengers must complete and sign an attestation stating that they have not been physically present in the DRC during the 21 days before boarding a flight to the US. This includes travellers who transited through a Congolese airport, even if they did not leave the aircraft or airport. Flights that pass over the US without landing are excluded. Airlines must collect the forms, retain them for at least 42 days and provide them to US authorities on request.