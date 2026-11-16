The NIA arrested Nurul Islam, a resident of Silchar, Assam, on November 15 in connection with the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets in Champhai district, Mizoram.
The agency alleges that Islam coordinated the trafficking of the drugs from Myanmar to mainland India through an interstate network.
Five accused had previously been chargesheeted in the case, while the NIA continues its investigation to identify other people allegedly involved in the trafficking network.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another accused in connection with the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at approximately Rs 30.72 crore, in Mizoram’s Champhai district in May 2025.
The accused, Nurul Islam, a resident of Silchar in Assam, was arrested on November 15, 2026, with the agency identifying him as the alleged mastermind behind a cross-border drug trafficking network operating between Myanmar and mainland India. Several digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, were also seized from his possession. The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into one of the major drug seizures reported in Mizoram.
Nurul Islam Allegedly Masterminded Cross-Border Drug Network
According to the NIA, its investigation has revealed that Islam was allegedly coordinating the trafficking of the seized methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar to mainland India through an interstate network. The agency has described him as the mastermind behind the operation. During his arrest in Silchar on November 15, investigators recovered several digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, which are expected to form part of the ongoing investigation. The agency is examining the wider network to identify other individuals suspected of being involved in the trafficking operation.
The 236.33 kg consignment was seized in May 2025 in Champhai district, which shares an international border with Myanmar. Mizoram Police had intercepted a vehicle travelling towards Bungzung village along the Thinghrangkawn-Vanzau road. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of methamphetamine tablets, with the consignment estimated to be worth Rs 30.72 crore in the illicit market. Two people were arrested during the initial operation. The seizure was reported as one of the largest methamphetamine hauls recorded in the state at the time.
Five Accused Previously Chargesheeted, Probe Continues
The case was initially registered as FIR No. 17/2025 at Dungtlang Police Station in Mizoram/ under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. It was subsequently taken over by the NIA and registered as RC-02/2026/NIA/DLI on January 13, 2026. The Centre transferred the investigation to the agency through an order dated January 8, citing the need to investigate the larger conspiracy and the suspected international links of the trafficking operation.
The NIA has also cited suspicions that methamphetamine originating in Myanmar was being trafficked to fund insurgent and terrorist organisations operating in the region. This concern formed part of the Centre’s decision to hand over the case to the agency, bringing provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act into the investigation alongside the NDPS Act. However, the alleged funding links remain subject to investigation.
Five accused persons had earlier been chargesheeted in the case, including two from Mizoram, two from Tripura and one from Assam. With Islam’s arrest, the agency is continuing its investigation to identify other suspected participants and establish the extent of the interstate trafficking network. The NIA has said further investigation is under way to uncover the wider conspiracy.