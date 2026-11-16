Nurul Islam Allegedly Masterminded Cross-Border Drug Network

According to the NIA, its investigation has revealed that Islam was allegedly coordinating the trafficking of the seized methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar to mainland India through an interstate network. The agency has described him as the mastermind behind the operation. During his arrest in Silchar on November 15, investigators recovered several digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, which are expected to form part of the ongoing investigation. The agency is examining the wider network to identify other individuals suspected of being involved in the trafficking operation.