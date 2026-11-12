Is Pakistan-Based Gangster Shahzad Bhatti Recruiting Indian Youths Online? NIA Probes

The National Investigation Agency registered the case on Thursday to probe alleged online radicalisation of Indian youths for terror attacks in India
The FIR names eight accused, including Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, whom the agency identifies as an ISI agent
Two men arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in April, Tushar Chauhan alias Hijbullah Ali Khan and Sameer, are among the accused
The National Investigation Agency has registered a case to investigate the alleged online radicalisation of Indian youths by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and other Inter-Services Intelligence agents for terror attacks in India. The case was filed on Thursday and stems from an Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad case registered in April this year.
The probe centres on an alleged network that used social media to contact and influence Indian youths. Investigators linked the case to an earlier Uttar Pradesh ATS inquiry into suspected Pakistani sleeper cells created through online platforms.
The NIA named eight accused in its First Information Report. They include Bhatti, whom the agency identified as an ISI agent based in Pakistan, and two men arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in April — Tushar Chauhan alias Hijbullah Ali Khan of Uttar Pradesh and Sameer of Delhi.
Accused And Designation
The FIR names eight accused. Besides Bhatti, it includes Md Hamad Barkati, Abid Jatt, Major Hamid, Major Iqbal — all of whom are ISI agents — and one Major Anwar based in Pakistan..
The Central Government had in September declared the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The action was taken because the Centre believed the group was involved in "terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India."
The NIA case folds that designation into a wider terror probe. It also places Bhatti and his alleged associates at the centre of an online recruitment and radicalisation effort that investigators believe targeted Indian youths.
UP ATS Arrests
The NIA named Chauhan and Sameer as accused after the Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested them in April this year.
The ATS was then investigating the presence of Pakistani sleeper cells created through social media. During that inquiry, the ATS found that the two men were allegedly in direct contact with Pakistani operatives and were "planning a major disruptive act".
That earlier case now forms the basis for the NIA's entry. The federal agency's move signals that investigators see the alleged contacts, recruitment effort and planned violence as part of a larger cross-border network.
Radicalisation Effort
Investigators alleged a wider recruitment push. During the probe, it emerged that Bhatti, Jatt and radical Pakistani YouTubers were allegedly acting on ISI instructions.
According to a brief, they were attempting to radicalise Indian youths and entice them with financial incentives. The alleged aim was to draw them into activities that could be used for terror attacks in India.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash said the effort was meant to disturb internal peace and communal harmony. His remarks tied the alleged online outreach to a broader plan to create disorder inside the country.
Social Media Trail
Later reports gave more detail on the alleged contact route. The Times of India reported on November 3 that Uttar Pradesh ATS investigators said Chauhan first connected with Bhatti and Jatt on Instagram and then moved to voice and video calls. The report did not identify any account handles or channels.
Earlier media reports said that ATS officers described Instagram accounts, followed by voice and video push-to-talk calls, as the route Chauhan used to contact handlers.
(With PTI Inputs)