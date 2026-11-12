Two earlier cases, both closed

The woman first accused Rawat in 2003, alleging he had fathered her child. The allegation forced him to resign as a minister in Uttarakhand. However, the CBI filed a closure report clearing him after a DNA test turned negative. In 2016, she filed another rape case against him in Delhi, which Delhi Police later closed with a final report, saying the charges were unfounded, according to Rawat.