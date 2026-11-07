Review Of Sanjoy Hazarika's ‘Lal Thanhawla'

A chapter devoted to the Accord captures the tension as government officials rush to sign the deal, as June in Delhi—the month chosen for a senior minister’s retirement–sees the last major confrontation. The threat made to the rebel chief is deftly described–“Laldenga had buckled under a threat.” When Rajiv Gandhi asks Thanhawla to serve under his new boss Laldenga, someone he cannot trust but believes himself to be the only man fit for the role, he is met with “That was the end of the argument”– there had been no argument at all. One man’s restraint, and the region was transformed. Hazarika draws attention to Thanhawla’s refusal to be a “spotlight-grabber” on the road to peace.