Respiratory diseases were Mizoram's leading cause of medically certified deaths in 2025, causing 721 fatalities (17.3% of the state total).
Digestive ailments (15%) and circulatory system diseases (13.7%) were the second and third most common causes of certified deaths.
Total medically certified deaths dropped by 183 to 4,146 in 2025, with Aizawl district recording the highest proportion at 2,664 cases.
Respiratory diseases accounted for the largest proportion of medically certified deaths in Mizoram in 2025, followed by digestive ailments, according to a report released by the northeastern state's chief registrar of births and deaths.
The Medical Certification of Causes of Death (MCCD) Report, 2025, released at a programme of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, stated that the third leading cause of deaths was Circulatory system diseases, accounting for 13.7 per cent of the total deaths.
Infectious and parasitic diseases, and neoplasms or cancer accounted for 12.2 per cent and 11 per cent of the medically certified deaths, respectively, said the report released by Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths-cum-Commissioner and Secretary Vanlaldina Fanai.
According to it, respiratory diseases accounted for 17.3 per cent of the recorded causes of death, followed by digestive ailments at 15 per cent.
At least 721 people, including 268 women, died due to respiratory diseases in 2025, while 613 people succumbed to digestive ailments that year, it said. A total of 4,146 MCCD deaths were recorded in the state last year against 4,329 in 2024.
Aizawl district recorded the highest MCCD deaths at 2,664, followed by Lunglei district at 350 and Kolasib district at 282.