Fight AI With AI: Attacks Are Moving at Machine Speed, Defences Are Not

You do everything you can, including installing an alarm system, to protect your home from external threats, like burglars. You know that if a burglar enters the house, the alarm will go off and the cops will be at your house within five minutes. The burglar won’t be able to take anything in that time. But what if the burglar is able to enter and exit your house in 39 seconds? To navigate the possibility of a burglar entering your house despite the alarm system, you build a bunker underneath your house to protect your family, your documents and your crown jewels.