Govt Appoints IAS Officer Sajjan Singh Yadav As J&K Chief Secretary

The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed 1995-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Sajjan Singh Yadav as Jammu and Kashmir’s new Chief Secretary.
An order dated October 24 confirms Yadav’s transfer from Delhi to the Union Territory with the competent authority’s approval.
His appointment will take effect from November 1 or the date he assumes charge, whichever is later.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday appointed Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre, as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an official order issued by the ministry, Yadav has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir with the approval of the competent authority.
The order, dated October 24, 2026, states that Yadav’s appointment will take effect from November 1 or the date he assumes charge, whichever is later.
“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav, IAS (AGMUT:1995) is hereby transferred from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir and posted as Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir,” the order reads.
The order, numbered 15041/07/2023.UTS.I, was signed by Anish Muraleedharan, Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Yadav’s appointment will place him at the head of the Jammu and Kashmir administration as Chief Secretary, the senior-most bureaucratic post in the Union Territory.