Dhruv Rathee’s Citizenship Questioned: What The MHA Complaint Seeks To Establish

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has asked the Home Ministry to verify Dhruv Rathee’s citizenship and immigration status
The request follows Rathee’s participation in an October 8 protest in Bengaluru against the SIR exercise and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
The complaint seeks official verification; the reports do not establish that Rathee violated any immigration law or visa condition
Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has asked the Union Home Ministry to investigate YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s citizenship and visa status after he attended an anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru on Thursday, seeking verification of whether his participation complied with the conditions governing his stay in India.
In a letter to the Union Home Secretary, Rao asked the ministry to establish Rathee’s current citizenship, the passport he used to enter India, his visa category or other immigration permission, the declared purpose of his visit and the conditions attached to his stay. He also sought an examination of whether prior permission or clearance was required for Rathee to participate in or address the protest, according to The Telegraph.
The Complaint
Rao said the request concerned the legal framework governing the activities of foreign nationals in India and was not motivated by disagreement with Rathee’s political views or criticism of the government and the Election Commission.
“The limited and specific issue requiring examination is whether a foreign national, while present in India on the basis of a particular visa, immigration permission or other status, is legally entitled to participate in, address or otherwise associate himself with an organised political protest concerning the functioning of India's constitutional and statutory institutions,” Rao wrote, according to The Telegraph.
Rao also urged the ministry to preserve and examine relevant immigration and entry-exit records. He called for appropriate action if authorities established a violation of applicable laws or visa conditions.
Protest Against SIR
Rathee attended a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday, organised by civil society groups and the Cockroach Janata Party, against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Actor-activist Prakash Raj and Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke were also present. The demonstration criticised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the electoral-roll revision exercise, according to The Telegraph.
Rao’s letter described Rathee as someone understood to hold German citizenship. The reports did not independently establish his current citizenship or the category of immigration permission under which he was in India.
What The Rules Say
The Union Home Ministry’s published visa guidelines require foreign nationals to adhere to the purpose of their visit declared when applying for a visa. The ministry also maintains separate rules governing immigration, foreigners and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status.
The applicable requirements would depend on Rathee’s actual nationality, immigration status and the conditions attached to his permission to enter and remain in India. The supplied official documents do not establish that his participation in the protest, by itself, constituted a violation.
Neither report indicates that the Home Ministry has announced a finding against Rathee or confirmed an immigration violation. The request for an inquiry therefore remains a representation seeking official verification, rather than a determination that he breached Indian law.