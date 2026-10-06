Karnataka Muslim, Christian Groups Step Up Demand To Withdraw Anti-Cow Slaughter, Anti-Conversion Laws

“We have waited over three years for the government to act. The community has become restive at the inaction. What is the difference between the Congress and BJP governments, if it continues with the same legislations? Muslims suffered under the BJP and incidents of attack on Christians continue even now,” said Shabeer Ahmed, Karnataka Rajya Muslim Okkoota (KRMO) Steering Committee member. “The Winter Session would be the last possible window for the government to withdraw the legislation, and two communities are working together.”